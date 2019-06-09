Muston edge past Malton & Old Malton 3rds

Muston dug deep for a three-wicket Scarborough Beckett League Division Three win at home to Malton & Old Malton 3rds.

Scott Orange took 4-40 and Brad Gregory 3-25 as Malton were all out for 89 in 24.2 overs, Ollie Varey scoring 42.

Varey then took 3-29 and Will Schofield 3-30 as Muston edged to a winning 92-7 from 33.2 overs.

Mulgrave 2nds boosted their promotion push with an eight-wicket home win against eight-man Filey 2nds.

Luke Jacksoin took 3-18 from eight overs, Nick Gibson 2-16 and Dominic Ingham 2-27 as Filey were dismissed for 86 in 26.3 overs, Lee Plant and Tom Micklethwaite hitting 21 apiece.

Simon Kipling's 36 from 30 balls and an unbeaten 32 from 25 deliveries from Chris Clarkson wrapped up the win in just 11.1 overs.

Folkton & Flixton 3rds made 84-8 from 20 overs before rain stopped play in their game at home to leaders Nawton Grange 2nds.

Ben Stamp took 4-32 and there were two wickets apiece for Darren Smith and Sam Farrow, Jack Stephenson top-scoring with 29.

The Grosmont v Ravenscar game was called off on Saturday morning due to a wet pitch.

In Division Four, on Sunday, an excellent all-round effort from Scalby 3rds saw them win by 26 runs at Sherburn 2nds.

Nathan Barber's steady 30, aided by 21 from opener Brett Cunningham and 18 apiece from Nigel Clapham and James Wainwright, gave the visitors a solid start to their innings.

Ashley Oldroyd's 3-45 from 10 overs, combined with 2-2 from Ben Simpson and 2-22 from Robin Worthy helped dismiss Scalby for 129 in 37.5 overs.

Jordon Wharton (22) and Oldroyd (18) helped steer Sherburn to 83-3, and the home side looked to be in the driving seat, but a superb effort from Scalby's bowling attack turned the game on its head.

Perrie Bunton took 2-51 and claimed a run-out, while Will Holborn bagged 2-15, Cunningham 2-12 and David Thomas 2-0 as Sherburn were skittled for 103 in only 24.2 overs, losing their final seven wickets for just 20 runs.

On Saturday, Cayton 3rds were 54-4 from 18.1 overs when rain stopped play at home to Brompton 2nds, Alex Bennett taking 2-18.

Only one over was possible in the Malton & Old Malton 4ths game at home to Great Habton 2nds, while the Ravenscar 2nds v Forge Valley 2nds, Thornton Dale 2nds v Wykeham 3rds and Pickering 4ths v Scarborough RUFC clashes were all washed out.

Sewerby 2nds remain top of Division Two despite their game at Seamer 2nds being washed out.

Tom Holmes smashed an astounding 50 from just 17 balls as Ebberston 2nds posted 136-7 from their 29 overs at Staxton 2nds.

The home side were 13-1 when rain halted proceedings after just 3.3 overs.

Wykeham 2nds got their way to 170-6 from 42 overs when the elements took over in their game at home to Wold Newton.

Cayton 2nds managed to get to 55-0 before rain halted play at Scalby 2nds.

Pickering 3rds reached 95-8 from 32 overs before their game at Snainton was rained off.

Les Welburn top-scored with 39 for the Pikes, while Michael Kipling took 3-21.