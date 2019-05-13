New-boy Mathew Pillans can't inspire Scarborough success while Flixton stay top of Premier Division

Three wickets for Yorkshire pace ace Mathew Pillans wasn’t enough to inspire Scarborough as they fell to a 34-run defeat against early pacesetters Stamford Bridge in the Yorkshire Premier League North.

Visiting Bridge skipper Matt Beckett won the toss and elected to bat first, a decision he was perhaps regretting when former Yorkshire man Will Rhodes departed from the very first ball to debutant Pillans.

Charlie Hopper in batting action for Scarborough 2nds. Picture: Gerard Binks

However, Kyle Waite (47) and Zac Keune (35) steadied the Bridge ship and helped them to post 195-9 from their 50 overs.

Scarborough shipped 14 wides in the field, helping their visitors post a competitive total heading into the tea interval at North Marine Road.

Pillans was the spearhead of the Scarborough attack, taking 3-37 for Sam Drury’s side.

Spinner Linden Gray took 3-38 from his 10 overs, with David Snowball taking 2-28 and Casey Rudd 1-30.

Scarborough’s reply got away to a steady start after tea, Rudd departing for 40 from 54 balls with the score on 64.

James Pick went for one from 17 deliveries and when Pillans was bowled by James Keast for 13, Scarborough were 102-3 chasing their victory target of 196.

That task looked all the more difficult when skipper Drury was trapped lbw by Keast on 41 from 70 deliveries, with Scarborough now on 107-4.

Jonathan Read (6), Tom Precious (7) and Kristian Wilkinson (1) all departed without really adding to the Scarborough scorecard, with the hosts now teetering on 123-7.

A late rally from Jack Holt (16) and Gray (12) helped Scarborough nudge closer to their target, but as soon as they fell and the hosts fell to 152-9, their hope had gone and league leaders Bridge wrapped up their win when number 11 Snowball was given out lbw to Will Rhodes for four.

Sam Carver remained unbeaten on four at the other end as Scarborough’s innings finished on 161 in 47.4 overs at the crease.

Drury’s side remain in third spot in the Yorkshire Premier League North standings after four games of the 2019 campaign, although Clifton Alliance and Dunnington in fourth and fifth respectively have a game in hand to play.

Scarborough have the chance to maintain their lead over fourth-placed Clifton Alliance when they sides meet this Saturday.

Scarborough 2nds were denied victory by a defiant 10th-wicket partnership, but will still be happy with a 25-point haul from their trip to Ripon in Division Two Galtres.

Ripon won the toss and elected to bowl first, a decision they’d have been pleased with when Scarborough ended on 165-8 from their 45 overs.

It could’ve been a lot worse for Scarborough had Tom Bussey (45no) and Charlie Hopper (15no) not added late runs to their scorecard, Adam Eustace earlier hitting 33.

Despite Rob Taylor hitting 65 and Ben Crowe 43, 3-34 from Hopper, 3-35 from Eustace and wickets from Josh Mainprize and Mark Cowell helped restrict Ripon to 158-9.

Cowell’s men are back on home soil this weekend as they welcome Hovingham to North Marine Road.

Folkton & Flixton maintained their superb start to the Premier Division season, their win at Studley Royal seeing them stay top of the league standings.

Harry Walmsley’s 5-40, 2-46 from Chris Mann and 1-40 from Connor Stephenson helped restrict their hosts to 201-3.

James Clarkson hit 71 of Studley Royal’s total, with Andrew Fleming adding 48.

Flixton made light work of their chase after tea however, opener Richard Malthouse smashing a superb 87 that included 10 fours.

He was supported by Tom Norman (52) and young opener Will Hutchinson (25) as Will Norman’s side cruised to 204-4 from 46.1 overs.

Flixton host Acomb this weekend as they look to maintain their superb start to the new season.