New Scarborough RUFC skipper Govier looking forward to getting new season started

Scarborough RUFC skipper Drew Govier is looking forward to his debut season in the role.

Govier, who has replaced former captain Matty Jones in the role, is prepared for the challenges that he might face.

“There have been a few changes at the club and we are all looking forward to it getting started on Saturday,” said Govier.

“The players who have come in look good, strong and will be key additions.

“They have settled in and made a positive impact on the squad.

“Their knowledge has helped and has been passed to the younger players who are hoping to play this season.”

Govier is also keen to continue to play a good brand of rugby at Silver Royd.

He added: “We want to keep playing free-flowing rugby and working towards our end goal. If we can get the crowd behind us, especially at home, it will push us on.”