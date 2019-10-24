Oliver's Mount Racing announce dates for 2020 season

Oliver's Mount Racing have announced the dates for the 2020 season.

In a video on social media, the team thanked fans, marshals and medics for their support the new club has received in its first year before announcing next year's dates.

There will be four major race weekend in 2020 which will take place on April 18-19, June 20-21, July 15-16 and September 12-13.

Details of the meets have not yet been released and further dates for hill climb and other events are expected before the end of the year.

This summer saw the return of racing to the mount after all races were cancelled in 2018 due to the track not meeting strict safety requirements.

New organisers Two Four Three Road Racing Association - formed early in 2019 - spent £100,000 this year to improve safety for the public, riders and marshals.

The track at Oliver’s Mount has been at the heart of motorcycle racing for more than 70 years with the circuit hosting its first race in 1946.

This year fans flocked to the track for the Barry Sheene Classic in July and the Gold Cup in September.