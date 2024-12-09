Air Benders hammer Mad Batters to set pace in Bridlington Table Tennis League second division

By Andy Bloomfield

Sports editor/reporter

Published 9th Dec 2024, 08:00 BST
Bridlington Table Tennis League action. Photo by Tony Wigleyplaceholder image
Bridlington Table Tennis League action. Photo by Tony Wigley
Air Benders are setting the pace in Division Two after their impressive 8-1 victory over Mad Batters, in the Bridlington Table Tennis League.

​Tom Ryan and Joe Plant claimed trebles and John Ockenden added a brace, but Robert Deegan replied with one singles win, writes Tony Wigley.

Most Popular

The James Gang are losing ground despite their 6-3 triumph over The Avengers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jacob James scored a hat-trick, Harrison James shot a brace and Mike Byass added one singles, but Tina Crockford and Vicky Barton fought back with a double and one singles win.

Bridlington Table Tennis League action. Photo by Tony Wigleyplaceholder image
Bridlington Table Tennis League action. Photo by Tony Wigley

Quality Service moved up into fourth position after prevailing 6-3 over Spin Doctors.

Sandie Edwards, Paul Senior and Kevin Raynor all claiming doubles, but Tony Miller scored an excellent hat-trick for third-placed Doctors.

Division One leaders Cobras were merciless as they overcame James Builders 9-0, with maximum points from Chris Deegan, Peter Clarkson and Neil Thomas.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Crazy Gang were equally ruthless as they defeated Tornadoes 9-0 with trebles from Caron Holdsworth, Gavin Smithies and Paul Wilkinson, but they are still nine points adrift of the leaders.

Bridlington Table Tennis League action. Photo by Tony Wigleyplaceholder image
Bridlington Table Tennis League action. Photo by Tony Wigley

Barracudas remain in third place but they just managed to scrape home 5-4 against Vikings.

Gerard Ferre scored a fine hat-trick and Tony Wigley added a double but Robert Deegan and Tom Ryan replied for sixth-placed Vikings.

Related topics:Division Two
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice