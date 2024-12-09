Air Benders hammer Mad Batters to set pace in Bridlington Table Tennis League second division

Bridlington Table Tennis League action. Photo by Tony Wigley

Air Benders are setting the pace in Division Two after their impressive 8-1 victory over Mad Batters, in the Bridlington Table Tennis League.

​Tom Ryan and Joe Plant claimed trebles and John Ockenden added a brace, but Robert Deegan replied with one singles win, writes Tony Wigley.

The James Gang are losing ground despite their 6-3 triumph over The Avengers.

Jacob James scored a hat-trick, Harrison James shot a brace and Mike Byass added one singles, but Tina Crockford and Vicky Barton fought back with a double and one singles win.

Quality Service moved up into fourth position after prevailing 6-3 over Spin Doctors.

Sandie Edwards, Paul Senior and Kevin Raynor all claiming doubles, but Tony Miller scored an excellent hat-trick for third-placed Doctors.

Division One leaders Cobras were merciless as they overcame James Builders 9-0, with maximum points from Chris Deegan, Peter Clarkson and Neil Thomas.

The Crazy Gang were equally ruthless as they defeated Tornadoes 9-0 with trebles from Caron Holdsworth, Gavin Smithies and Paul Wilkinson, but they are still nine points adrift of the leaders.

Barracudas remain in third place but they just managed to scrape home 5-4 against Vikings.

Gerard Ferre scored a fine hat-trick and Tony Wigley added a double but Robert Deegan and Tom Ryan replied for sixth-placed Vikings.