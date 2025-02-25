Air Benders reclaim top spot in Bridlington Table Tennis League Division Two
John Ockenden led the way with a fine treble, plus a Joe Plant double and a single from Karl Plant, writes Tony Wigley.
Kevin Raynor scored twice and Sandie Edwards added a single in reply.
Spin Doctors are looking ominous, just one point behind the leaders, following their 8-1 triumph over the James Gang.
Tony Miller and Paul Harper both scored hat-tricks and Jon Bell shot a brace, Leon James claimed a point in reply.
The Avengers overcame Mad Batters 8-1 thanks to maximum points from Tina Crockford and Mike Roebuck and a Vicky Barton brace, Pete Colling scored a single for the Batters.
Cobras are still 24 points clear in Division One after defeating Vikings 8-1, Peter Clarkson and Tony Miller claimed trebles and Steve Golden added a brace, Paul Harper replied with one singles.
Crazy Gang remain second after prevailing 8-1 over James Builders, Gavin Smithies and Paul Wilkinson were unbeaten and Julian James scored a double, Ian Mackie replied with one singles.
Barracudas retained third spot after their 7-2 victory over Tornadoes, Roy Hill claimed a treble, Tony Wigley added a double, plus singles from Gavin Hull and Paul Greaves. Ian McKenna and John Ockenden replied for Tornadoes.
Delphine Kaye and Simon Bekker won the Wednesday Night Round-robin tournament.