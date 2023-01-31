Maurice Bates was first for the club in 68th overall of 184 and the first-placed Over-70, writes Mick Thompson.

Pauline Elliott led the six club females in 26th female of 85 and also the second Over-45.

Other Female Results; L. Hinchliffw 5th Over-50, L. Bayes 2nd Over-70, R. Newton 7th Over-65, P. Keenan 4th Over-70, M. Slafer 5th Over-70.

At the Dalby Forest Parkrun, Robert Preston was fifth overall of 141 runners to complete the five-kilometre event, and Dave Fox was the second Over-70.

Victoria O’Neill was eighth female overall of 38 and the first Over-45 at the Cinder Track Whitby Parkrun.

At the Eastville Bristol Parkrun, Megan Lewis was in sparkling form to finish as the first female of 220 and most notably 47th overall of 546 competitors to make it around the course.

Suzzane Villiers was 25th of 50 females and the first-placed Over-60 at the Llanishaw Parkrun, based in Cardiff.

At Middleton Park Parkrun in Leeds, Matt Rutt was second overall of 72, while Matt Tomlinson was 185th overall of 325 and 12th Over-55 at the Wollaton Hall Parkrun in Nottingham.