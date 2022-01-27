Ben Edwards and Becky Miller lead the way for Bridlington Road Runners Juniors

The Bridlington Road Runners Juniors line up before their cross-country race

Starting at Sewerby cricket pitch, they headed to Danes Dyke, then had to negotiate two flights of steps, a very muddy field and back up and down the steps again before heading back to the finish line, writes John Edwards.

Weather conditions were good, but parts of the three-mile course were very heavy and energy-sapping.

The top four runners were neck and neck as they approached the halfway point before the field eventually stretched out in the second half of the race.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bridlington Road Runners' Nicola Fowler reached the 50 landmark in parkruns last weekend at Sewerby. Photo by Alexander Fynn

Ben Edwards came out on top, pulling clear in the later stages to finish 39 seconds ahead, of Becky Miller, who was the first girl.

Micah Gibson was third and Rebecca Addison fourth, with Teddy Imeson finishing very strongly to seal fifth place and third boy.

Erin Gummerson was the third girl, as all 19 runners returned to the finish line with a smile on their face.

On Saturday morning, conditions underfoot were much more tricky for those tackling the various Parkruns in the area.

At Sewerby, James Briggs finished in third place and Micah Gibson was an impressive 11th, to lead home the Bridlington Road Runners contingent.

Given the frosty conditions, personal bests were at a premium, but Lucinda Gibson managed it for the second week running, dipping under 32 minutes for the first time.

Emilie Cawthorn was the only other Road Runner to set a PB, while Nicola Fowler reached the milestone of 50 Parkruns.

A number of Bridlington runners headed to Hull Parkrun in search of good times on a course which is often favourable for a PB.

Josh Taylor was ninth, and just about held off the challenge of his uncle Phill, who was two seconds behind but pushing a buggy!

Adam Thomas and Martin Hutchinson both got under 20 minutes and Yvonne Shawcross set a PB on the Parkrun course at Rothwell.

Sewerby Parkrun: 3 James Briggs 20:52, 11 Micah Gibson (jnr) 22:35, 12 Alan McFarlane 22:38, 13 Annabelle Miller (jnr) 22:41, 19 Rebecca Miller (jnr) 23:12, 22 Adam Dyas 23:23, 25 James Riley 23:41, 28 Keren Miller 24:14, 29 Greg Miller 24:15, 30 Jason Pointez 24:21, 33 Alan Feldberg 24:34, 40 Ben Edwards (jnr) 25:15, 49 Graham Lonsdale 26:23, 50 Simon Porter 26:29, 58 Amy Fowler 27:12, 73 Tom Woodhouse 28:45, 74 Emilie Cawthorn 28:46 (PB), 80 Dominique Webster 28:56, 81 Paul Brown 28:57, 89 Pete Royal 29:25, 90 Angela Bailey 29:29, 96 Nicola Fowler 30:29, 100 Laura Nurse 31:04, 104 Anne Kelly 31:11, 110 Dave Pring 31:37, 113 Di Raper 31:57, 114 Lucinda Gibson 31:58 (PB), 120 Ethan Jones (jnr) 32:29, 121 Oliver Stevenson (jnr) 32:42, 123 Kyle Tibbett (jnr) 32:54, 124 Erin Jones (jnr) 33:00, 128 Stuart Bowes 33:17, 129 Kevin Sissons 33:40, 137 Janet Downes 34:28, 162 Amanda Tindall 38:35, 164 Kirsten Porter 38:37, 165 David Duffill 38:43, 167 Debbie Duffill 39:01, 171 Linda Hall 41:32, 172 Sam Adams 41:32

Hull Parkrun: 9 Josh Taylor 18:14, 10 Phill Taylor 18:16, 22 Adam Thomas 19:07, 29 Martin Hutchinson 19:59, 53 Mollie Holehouse 21:48, 96 Gillian Taylor 23:58

Rothwell Parkrun: 158 Yvonne Shawcross 30:44 PB

Lincoln Parkrun: 281 Danielle Whitehouse 34:55

Virtual Parkrun: Mim Ireland 25:39, Rob Calthorpe 45:46, Tina Calthorpe 46:20