BMX star Miller Temple's Olympic dream given huge boost by Castle Employment Group

Castle are supporting Miller, 16, from Scalby Mills, to reach his goals and compete at Paris 2024 by covering all travel costs so he can train at the nearest world class BMX facilities, in Manchester and Corby, Northamptonshire. Miller will travel to the facilities four to six times a month to train as he works to smash his goals.

Miller currently trains on the ramps his dad Matt built for him in his back garden. When Matt saw Miller was struggling to get training time at the local skate park and both were exhausted from travelling over four hours to the training facilities, he decided to build him his own.

Now Miller is achieving great things and has his focus set on only one ambition, Paris 2024.

BMX star Miller Temple, right, with his dad Matt at the track that the latter built in their own back garden in Scarborough.

He said: “I’m totally made up that Castle have chosen to sponsor me.

“The cost of transport to Manchester on the train is massive when I’m at college studying so this will massively help me train and improve in the best safe facilities. Trying new moves needs to be done in the right environment and Manchester and Corby allow me that.”

Kerry Hope, Managing Director of Castle Employment Group, added: “We are so pleased to be able to get behind Miller and support him to reach his BMX and Olympic goals.

“It’s been great watching Miller’s journey so far and the amount of local support behind him is brilliant.