The nine Bridlington Road Runners and Active Filey members who completed the National 3 Peaks Challenge.

On Friday morning nine members of Bridlington Road Runners and Active Filey headed up to Scotland for the epic National 3 Peaks challenge.

The challenge is to climb and descend the three highest peaks in Great Britain, Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon, in 24 hours.

This was in aid of St Catherine’s Hospice and Filey Lions.

Simon and Kay Walters, Paul and Di Raper, Justine Sutcliffe, Emma Richardson, Helena Smith, Martin Hutchinson and Sam from the Filey Lions headed up Ben Nevis at 6am on the Saturday morning to find the summit covered in snow and an unfortunate injury to Sam caused a large delay which derailed the 24-hour target almost immediately.

The group reach the summit of Ben Nevis.

Hutchinson added: “Unperturbed the team headed to Scafell Pike where they ascended in the last of the daylight and returned to Wasdale Head under the cover of moonlight and magical head torches in the early hours.

“It was still a hive of activity due to the number of groups also attempting this audacious challenge.

“A 2.15am departure saw them head to Llanberis ready to climb Snowdon around 8.45am.

“The by now exhausted team headed up Wales’ highest peak still full of enthusiasm to find the summit shrouded in a thick mist.

The Bridlington Road Runners line up before the Sledmere Sunset Trail 10K. Photo by Robert Eyre

“They headed down into a lovely sunny afternoon to complete the challenge at 1pm before heading home to the Yorkshire coast.

“The team’s efforts saw over £1,100 raised for the charities and it couldn’t have happened without Richard and Sam from the Filey Lions who did all the lengthy driving through the weekend while the team (tried) to get some sleep in between each peak.”

Bridlington Road Runners’ Scott Hargreaves was on top form at the annual Sledmere Sunset Trail 10K race, which was held on a undulating course at and around Sledmere House on Friday evening.

Hargreaves clocked a brilliant time of 35 minutes 40 seconds, finishing 43 seconds behind the winner Stuart Spencer.

BRR teenager Alexander Fynn enjoys his first-ever 10K at Sledmere. Phot by Robert Eyre

Phill Taylor earned fourth place overall and first V40 in a time of 38:14, showing how much faster that Spencer and Hargreaves were than the rest of the field.

The next Brid Road Runners athlete across the finish line was Paul Good in 11th place overall and fifth-placed V40 in 39:41, followed by Dan Cawthorn in 23rd overall (43:40) and Micah Gibson 29th overall (45:28.

The first BRR female home was Mim Ireland, in 40th overall, who was also fourth-placed female overall on the night and the second-placed V40 in 46:17, followed by Martin Booth in 60th overall and first 70+ in 49:24 and Kerry Whitehead in 69th overall and fourth V40 in 49:50.

Other BRR results: 124 Gillian Taylor (55:34), 126 Michael Byass (55.40), 142 Andrew Gibson (56:45), 148 William Whitehead (57:12), 153 Heidi Baker (57:38), 185 Andrea Whitehead (1:00:14), 187 Thomas Fynn (1:00:10), 233 Alexander Fynn (1:04:38), 249 Charlotte Jallow (1:07:05), 255 Emilie Cawthorn (1:08:10), 263 Anne Kelly (1:09:17), 266 David Foster (1:10:20), 276 Lucinda Gibson (1:13:07). 288 Janet Downes (1:17:17), 296 Stella Milborrow (1:24:56), 303 Debbie Richardson (1:26:46), 307 Carole Pickburn (1:31:37).