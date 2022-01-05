Bridlington Road Runners get 2022 off to a flying start with seafront 5km race

Kev Sissons, orange kit, Jane Welbourne, black kit & pink shoes, Lyn and Stuart Gent, Helena Bennett, front and right , Yvonne Shawcross Photos by TCF Photography

The usual Parkrun course was unavailable so the runners met near to East Riding Leisure centre and made their way along the clifftops to Sewerby and back, writes John Edwards,

Phill Taylor finished second and Nick Jordan third, with birthday girl Mollie Holehouse in sixth and five Bridlington Road Runners juniors in the top 20 finishers.

A special mention to Dian Rewston who looked magnificent in her Bananaman costume.

Bridlington Road Runners in action at the New Year's Dav race

Other Parkrun courses did operate as normal and James Wilson won the Peter Pan event in Hull in 17 minutes and 59 seconds, while Josh Taylor set a PB at York Parkrun.

If you are one of the many who made a New Year’s resolution to get fitter, a new group organised by Road Runners could be an ideal way to get started. The new Run Together group lasts eight weeks and aims to get people to be able to run 5km by the end of the course.

The first session is scheduled to take place at 6.15pm this evening.

Find out more and sign up at groups.runtogether.co.uk/BRRRunTogether