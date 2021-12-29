Bridlington Road Runners get ready for a Parkrun at Sewerby

The new Run Together group lasts for eight weeks and aims to get people to be able to run 5km by the end of the course, writes John Edwards.

Run leader Martin McPheat said: “We are looking forward to welcoming people of all ages over 16 to the new group.

“It is an ideal place to start if you are new to running, or if you have not pulled your running shoes on for a few years.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The aim is to get people to run a 5km, like a Parkrun for example, by the end of the sessions, but we understand that some people will want to come along just to get a bit fitter.

“We can promise a warm welcome and plenty of encouragement, all you need to bring is a pair of running shoes and enough layers to keep you warm.

“Hopefully, some of our newcomers will get the running bug and progress on to joining Bridlington Road Runners - taking part in our weekly social runs and training sessions and even wearing club colours in local races.”

The first Run Together session is scheduled to take place at 6.15pm on Thursday, January 6 2022.