The Bridlington Road Runners juniors line up before their race on Sunday Photo by TCF Photography

Starting on the seafront, near the Expanse Hotel, 34 runners headed along the land train track towards Sewerby, turning back along the clifftops path, looping back at the coastguard station towards Sewerby again, and then back to the start, writes John Edwards.

It was the third and final event of the club’s Winter League Series, and was a sealed handicap, meaning all runners set off together and were measured against an individual target time they were unaware of.

Phill Taylor was the first runner back, a minute clear of Josh Taylor, who was 10 seconds ahead of Nick Jordan. Mollie Holehouse was fastest woman, Clare Gummerson and Gillian Taylor completing the podium.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bridlington Road Runners team excelled at the Quibell Park cross Country event in Scunthorpe

The men’s handicap went to Stuart Bowes, who, after a break from running, is aiming to run every day in February and has raised a remarkable £3,500 for Cancer Research. Second was Adam Dyas, third Paul Brown.

The women’s handicap winner was Mary Yates in her first race in Road Runners colours. Gillian Taylor and Lucinda Gibson were second and third.

Age category prizes: Phill Taylor, Alan Feldberg, Allan McFarlane, David Foster, Paul Brown, Nicola Fowler, Kerry Whitehead, Clare Gummerson, Jane Welbourne, Diane Palmer, Mary Yates and Linda Hall.

Final Winter League, Men: 1. Phill Taylor 133pts 2. Dave Pring 132 3 Josh Taylor 129

The Bridlington Road Runners line up before the Anniversary Three Mile Race on Sunday Photo by TCF Photography

Women; 1. Lucinda Gibson 137, Jt 2 Anne Kelly & Gillian Taylor 132 3 Clare Gummerson 123.

Anniversary 3 Mile: 1 Phill Taylor 17:28, 2 Josh Taylor 18:35, 3 Nick Jordan 18:45, 4 Alan Feldberg 19:12, 5 Tom Woodhouse 20:11, 6 Simon Ellerker 20:22, 7 Mollie Holehouse 21:20, 8 Allan McFarlane 21:23, 9 Adam Dyas 21:25, 10 Clare Gummerson 22:40, 11 Gill Taylor 23:05, 12 Kerry Whitehead 23:35, 13 Emma Richardson 23:50, 14 Kelly Palmer 24:01, 15 Diane Palmer 24:11, 16 Dominique Webster 25:29, 17 Kevin Lewis 26:10, 18 Paul Brown 26:30, 19 Jane Welbourn 26:47, 20 Pete Royal 27:15, 21 Nicola Fowler 27:57, 22 Jennifer Kilburn 28:56, 23 Chris Johnson 29:07, 24 Anne Kelly 29:50, 25 Stuart Bowes 29:56, 26 Lucinda Gibson 30:15, 27 David Pring 30:17, 28 Janet Downes 31:38, 29 Mary Yates 31:39, 30 Linda Hall 35:21, 31 Debbie Duffill 35:32, 32 David Foster 37:50, 33 Tina Calthorpe 39:16, 34 Rob Calthorpe 39:16

The juniors were also in action on Sunday morning, with their own version of the race on a shorter course, taking in just one lap – a distance of around 1.7 miles.

Theirs was a staggered handicap with the younger runners setting off first, and the faster, older runners giving them a head-start. There was a thrilling finish, with nine seconds separating the first six finishers.

Louie Dixon stormed to the front in the final few yards to take the win, Teddy Imeson pipping Hannah Imeson by a second right at the line. Josh Miller, Erin Gummerson and Micah Gibson were all close behind.

Ben Edwards was the fastest boy and Becky Miller the fastest girl. The winners of the Winter League after three races were Louie Dixon and Oceane Price.

Results: 1 Louie Dixon 13:32, 2 Teddy Imeson 12:54, 3 Hannah Imeson 13:40, 4 Josh Miller 12:57, 5 Erin Gummerson 13:00, 6 Micah Gibson 11:47, 7 Rebecca Addison 12:21, 8 Tyler Choat 12:30, 9 Oceane Price 14:15, 10 Becky Miller 12:14, 11 Ben Edwards 11:29, 12 Alfie Turnbull 15:03, 13 Kyra Leary 16:09, 14 Maelys Price 17:15, 15 Lily Choat 19:04, 16 Hope Adams 18:39, 17 Brooke Adams 20:16.

Also on Sunday, BRR chairman Martin Hutchinson claimed a 10k PB at Dewsbury, finishing in 40 minutes four seconds, to take 348th place.

On Saturday, Road Runners returned from the Quibell Park Cross Country event in Scunthorpe with a selection of team and individual prizes.

The boys and girls under-11s both won the team prizes and the under-13 girls were second.

The boys u11 team was Tyler Choat, Teddy Imeson and Josh Miller, the girls u11s was Oceane Price, Annabelle Miller and Evie Lakes, and Rebecca Addison, Becky Miller and Kyra Leary competed for the u13s.

Annabelle won the u11 girls race and Becky was second in the u13s race.

Not to be outdone after watching their children excel, three mums teamed up to win the ladies team prize – Jo Dagnan, Clare Gummerson and Keren Miller, while James Wilson, Tom Mullen and Josh Taylor helped the men to second place.