Bridlington Table Tennis League Division Two leaders The James Gang earn 5-4 victory against Quality Service
Leon James scored a hat-trick and Harrison James added a double, the Service replied with a Paul Senior brace and singles from Sandie Edwards and Kevin Raynor.
Spin Doctors moved into fourth place as they prevailed 5-4 over Mad Batters, Lindsay Harper claimed a double, Tony Miller scored twice on his debut and Jon Bell added a singles win.
Robert Deegan bagged a treble, and Simon Bekker claimed a singles but Mad Batters remain sixth.
Air Benders overcame The Avengers 5-4 in a close finish, John Ockenden was unbeaten and Tom Ryan shot a brace but Avengers held onto second place with a Vicky Barton double and one each for Tina Crockford and Luda Cronin.
The Crazy Gang claimed two impressive victories in Division One, they hammered Barracudas 8-1 and overcame Tornadoes 7-2.
Double hat-tricks came from Caron Holdsworth and Paul Wilkinson, and three singles wins from Julian James.
Cobras are five points clear after their 9-0 triumph over Tornadoes, maximum points from Chris Deegan, Neil Thomas and Paul Senior.
James Builders climbed up into fourth place with their 7-2 triumph over Vikings thanks to a treble for Jacob James and doubles from Harrison and Leon James.
Paul Harper and Tom Ryan replied for Vikings.