Bridlington Table Tennis League Division Two leaders The James Gang earn 5-4 victory against Quality Service

Harrison James struck twice for The James Gang in Division Two of the Bridlington Table Tennis League. PHOTOS BY TONY WIGLEY

The James Gang are two points clear in Division Two after their 5-4 victory over Quality Service, in the Bridlington Table Tennis League.

Leon James scored a hat-trick and Harrison James added a double, the Service replied with a Paul Senior brace and singles from Sandie Edwards and Kevin Raynor.

Spin Doctors moved into fourth place as they prevailed 5-4 over Mad Batters, Lindsay Harper claimed a double, Tony Miller scored twice on his debut and Jon Bell added a singles win.

Robert Deegan bagged a treble, and Simon Bekker claimed a singles but Mad Batters remain sixth.

Neil Thomas claimed a hat-trick for Cobras in Division One.

Air Benders overcame The Avengers 5-4 in a close finish, John Ockenden was unbeaten and Tom Ryan shot a brace but Avengers held onto second place with a Vicky Barton double and one each for Tina Crockford and Luda Cronin.

The Crazy Gang claimed two impressive victories in Division One, they hammered Barracudas 8-1 and overcame Tornadoes 7-2.

Double hat-tricks came from Caron Holdsworth and Paul Wilkinson, and three singles wins from Julian James.

Cobras are five points clear after their 9-0 triumph over Tornadoes, maximum points from Chris Deegan, Neil Thomas and Paul Senior.

Caron Holdsworth claimed maximum points for Crazy Gang in Division One.

James Builders climbed up into fourth place with their 7-2 triumph over Vikings thanks to a treble for Jacob James and doubles from Harrison and Leon James.

Paul Harper and Tom Ryan replied for Vikings.