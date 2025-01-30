Bronwyn Hodgson hits hat-trick as Danby Ladies defeat Newcastle Medics 7-0

By Andy Bloomfield

Sports editor/reporter

Published 30th Jan 2025, 07:20 BST
Danby 2s lost out 5-0 at home to Thirsk 3s. PHOTO BY BRIAN MURFIELDDanby 2s lost out 5-0 at home to Thirsk 3s. PHOTO BY BRIAN MURFIELD
​Looking to come back strong after a tough battle the previous week Danby Ladies Hockey Club 1s were looking confident on the ball and started with a fighting passion at home to Newcastle Medics on Saturday.

Nikki Graham was controlling the game in the middle making some confident runs and interceptions on the ball, it wasn't long before a strong ball forward from Nikki saw Bronwyn Hodgson tap Danby’s first goal behind the keeper.

With confidence strong it didn't long before Bronwyn Hodgson doubled Danby’s lead with a great sweep on goal.

Lily Harland worked hard on the left hand side to drive the Danby attack forward and again Bronwyn Hodgson was there to cleverly beat the away keeper giving Danby a 3-0 at half-time.

Danby 2s lost out 5-0 at home to Thirsk 3s. PHOTO BY BRIAN MURFIELDDanby 2s lost out 5-0 at home to Thirsk 3s. PHOTO BY BRIAN MURFIELD
The second half started and Newcastle Medics upped the pressure on the Danby defence but Emma Hare was working cleverly to beat the attack and prevent the attacks.

With some more confident play on the ball from Nikki Graham she managed to beat the defence and the keeper to give Danby their fourth goal of the game with an impressive shot on goal.

Danby’s fifth goal from a string penalty stroke taken from Danby’s reliable Kath Hogarth.

A confident display from Erin Hodgson after three months out for injury saw her score Danby’s sixth goal with a strong strike from the edge of the D.

Evie Craven takes evasive action.Evie Craven takes evasive action.
Grace Brown and Rosie Hogarth dominated play in the middle of the pitch and were sending balls forward for the Danby attack and in the last few minutes of the game Deb Callaghan put Danby’s seventh goal away.

An exceptional performance from Danby saw them win 7-0 and Bronwyn Hodgson with a 20 minute hat-trick was awarded player of the match.

Danby 2s slipped to a 5-0 loss at home to ​Thirsk 3rds.

