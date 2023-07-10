News you can trust since 1882
Bryan Edwards and Mark White net hat-trick in Hackness & Scarborough Tennis Club Men’s B team win at Cherry Burton

All four Hackness and Scarborough Tennis Club men’s team played last week in the Driffield & District Lawn Tennis League.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 10th Jul 2023, 08:00 BST- 2 min read
Hackness & Scarborough Tennis Club's Men's C team claimed a win against Long RistonHackness & Scarborough Tennis Club's Men's C team claimed a win against Long Riston
Hackness & Scarborough Tennis Club's Men's C team claimed a win against Long Riston

The Men’s B team had an impressive return to form with a superb eight rubbers to one win at Cherry Burton B which helps them in their fight to stay in Division Two, writes Mark White.

Probably the best this team has played all season to the delight of the team captain Bryan Edwards and his partner Mark White who took all three rubbers.

Jonathan Bramley and his partner James Draper also took three rubbers leaving Paul Zac and PJ Guthrie coming home with a very creditable two.

The Men’s C team also had a good result at home, winning 6-3 against Long Riston, the team sitting second in Division Four.

Steve Jepson and Matt Middleton won two rubbers as did Peter Lee and Joe Bolland. Steve Brindle and partner John Reay made up the winning team.

This result means the C team replace this week’s opposition in second place and in prime position for a promotion push.

The Men’s A team were at home to Cherry Burton in the premier division and lost by a 6-3 scoreline.

They were without many of their strongest players and this showed as they lost two vital tie breaks which would have turned the match.

Roger Amstell partnered Steve Mills, the ever present Tom Hunt partnered Marcus Brown and Graham Scott was with Paul Jackson.

With only three matches left to play the team need to find at least one if not two wins to ensure survival in the premiership.

Finally the Men’s D team travelled to Kilham for their Division Six clash.

They had four of their juniors playing and only just lost by four rubbers to five.

The match hung on the results of the more experienced players Christian Miners and Tony Owen playing together. They lost two very tight matches including a tiebreak that could have turned the encounter in favour of the visitors.

The ever present Daniel Marr, the most experienced of all the juniors partnered Benja Buric and had a magnificent first win together and Toby Bramley with Luca Buric didn’t come home empty-handed having fully enjoyed the experience.

