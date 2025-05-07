Charm Park set to host Derwent Scarborough Races point-to-point fixture on Sunday

Charm Park action. Picture by Richard Ponter 141058e

The Yorkshire Area season reaches its finale at Charm Park near Scarborough next Sunday 11th May when the Derwent hold their Scarborough Races fixture.

The unusually dry spring has been a challenge for the meeting organisers so watering commenced at the start of May and this will continue up until race day with the intention to produce the best ground possible, writes Mark Elliott.

The course usually provides some excellent racing and hopefully another good day will be in store.

Race One is the Transcore Ltd Conditions (level 1) 5yo And Up run over two miles four furlongs.

Purely on ratings alone, the standout here is the Kelly Morgan-trained Shentri who has been running well in decent company down country however he faces several rivals who have good winning form including a few who have been progressing their way up the ranks. Whats The Solution has been in grand form, running up a treble since the ground dried up but he may take up an alternative engagement in the Heart Of All England at Hexham the day before.

Jack Teal's Diamond Flush has looked very promising winning a Maiden and Restricted at the two Overton meetings and he has the potential to make up into a class horse whilst Hollywood Harmon has been a model of consistency all season and put up a great performance at the Bedale when an all the way winner over the shorter trip which suits her perfectly and she looks sure to go well again here.

Race Two is the Goffs Four And Five Year Old Maiden also supported by Gleeson Homes and run over two miles four furlongs.

With Royal Maggs having won a maiden at Witton Castle on Monday meaning she is now ineligible the small entry is depleted further.

The choice for punters will be whether to go for experience or potential. The Will Easterby-trained Long Hop has six runs under his belt and has steadily progressed with each outing. Jack Teal has had a great season, especially with his maidens and Wherearethejudges ran very well on debut at Tranwell in late March when beaten a total of eight lengths in fourth which should make him a big danger. The dark horse is the Fred Timmis trained Jolie Joue who would be making his debut and having several winning siblings he certainly has plenty of potential.

Race Three is the Restricted and this looks a closely matched contest on paper where nothing can be easily discounted.

Benefact and Royal Maggs both lost their maiden tags at Witton on Monday and the latter of the two looks like she has the most scope to improve again if they make a quick reappearance.

Agirlcalledchloe was only beaten a short head by Benefact that day so has every chance to reverse that form on 5lb better terms whilst stablemate Titanium Bullet would be an able deputy for Felix Foster should he pick him instead.

Race Four is the Moneyweb Mixed Open and it could be an ideal opportunity for the admirable Captain Tommy to get back to the winning ways which saw him pick up two hunter chases earlier this season.

One of the chief dangers would definitely be Precious Bounty who has been in top form of late, winning the Ladies race at Woodford in Gloucestershire by an easy twenty lengths last time out. With jockey Marina Bealby vying for the National Ladies Novice Jockey title she will be looking to add to her tally here.

Race Five is the Broadland Properties Ltd Conditions (level 2) For Veteran And Novice Riders 5yo And Up where Shentri also holds an entry and would be the clear pick on ratings should this be the selected option.

Felix Foster is in pole position to land the Yorkshire Mens Novice Jockey title and has the choice of Agirlcalledchloe, Titanium Bullet and Conqeredalofeurope here.

All three have been in decent form of late with the first named looking the pick but they are all capable of a bold show.

The challenger to Felix for that title is Will Brown and he also has three entries.

Get With It has won twice already this season and he likes top of the ground so looks the pick of the trio whilst Tap Tap Boom has twice been second and looks the likely mount of Will's sister Pippa who is challenging for the National Ladies Novice Jockey title whilst looking to already have the area contest in the bag.

Sunset On Fire and Emir Sacree could also appear here as opposed to their earlier engagements and the former in particular would be a danger to all given his recent form and his liking for Charm Park.

The final race of the day is the Ward Bros Malton Maiden Conditions race.

With Benefact having lost his maiden tag at Witton last Monday his target will now be the earlier Restricted race. Most of the others have accumulated some good experience and picked up a few minor placings and any of Bannockburn, Derwent Dealer, The Orchard Boy and Long Hop could take a step forward here although the last named looks more likely to take up his spot in the earlier young horse maiden.

The unexposed one which may have the potential to improve most could be Willielle, another Steve and Josie Knowles homebred trained by Jack Teal who showed promise when third at Garthorpe in late April on just his second run.

Charm Park has ample parking with easy access and affords racegoers excellent viewing of the racing.

Gates open at 12 noon with the first race due off at 1.30pm. Entry is £15 per person with under 16s free and there will be a bar,refreshments and tradestands together with a fun dog show, the classes for which can be found at www.facebook.com/scarboroughraces.

The course is located near Wykeham off the A170, six miles south west of Scarborough and the postcode is YO139QU.