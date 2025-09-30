Commonwealth medallist Imogen Clark returns to Scarborough Special Olympics Swimming Gala

Commonwealth medallist Imogen Clark will return to the Scarborough Special Olympics Swimming Gala on Sunday.

Commonwealth Games silver medallist Imogen Clark will be guest of honour when Scarborough Disabled Swimming Group (SDSG) and Everyone Active hold their Special Olympics Swimming Gala on Sunday, October 5.

The event is being staged for the third time at Scarborough Sports Village, run by Everyone Active in partnership with North Yorkshire Council.

Special Olympics is the world's largest sports organisation for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. It stages around 100,000 competitions globally each year.

The gala will see more than 80 Special Olympics swimmers from across Yorkshire competing for spots on the rostrum, all while getting active and having fun.

Medals and certificates will be handed out by breaststroke star Imogen, who won Commonwealth silver at Birmingham 2022 as well as European silver in 2018, alongside North Yorkshire Council’s sports development manager Matt Hewison.

The gala is being officiated by Kingfishers Swimming Club.

Imogen is a member of Everyone Active’s Sporting Champions scheme, which provides training facilities and mentoring for athletes in order to reach their full potential.

Peter Smith, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “We are enormously proud to once again host the Special Olympics Swimming Gala at Scarborough Sports Village and are looking forward to a fantastic day.

“Alongside her incredible achievements in swimming, Imogen is a brilliant ambassador for inclusive sport and I’m sure she will prove a big inspiration to those taking part.

“Scarborough Sports Village provides activities for people across the community, no matter what your age, interests or ability, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone on Sunday, October 5.”

SDSG is a user-led membership charity offering swimming opportunities for people with a disability of any age, alongside family members.

Richard Westgarth, Trustee at Scarborough Disabled Swimming Group, said: “We are honoured to be hosting our very own Special Olympics Gala here in Scarborough. This event wouldn’t have been possible without our partnership with Kingfishers Swimming Club and Everyone Active, along with funding from the National Lottery Community Fund and other local supporters.

“Our swimmers with a learning disability have been training for this event all year and it will be amazing to see their achievements on the day, when they compete alongside their peers.

“SDSG has grown into a thriving user-led charity which supports more than 200 members to access opportunities for sport, rehabilitation and leisure time occupation, with a particular focus on swimming. We wish all our swimmers the very best on the day and a huge thank you to all the volunteers involved in putting on this event.”

To learn more about SDSG and its current work, such as the I.Swim and I.Active projects, visit www.sdsg.org.uk