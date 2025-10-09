Cowcliffe Liberals’ Harry Brook wins Junior Gambart Baines competition

Back, rom left, Leila Chilvers, Allison Roe, Logan Preston, Robert Child Ben Fewster, with winner Harry Brook at the front.

On Saturday the fifth competition for the Junior Gambart Baines was held, 11 bowlers fighting it out for the Roger Crowther Cup.

The event is only open to bowlers under the age of 18 on the day of the competition and is sponsored by the Crowther family, Landers Butchers (Whitby), Alan Greig (Doncaster) and Betty Sewell (Whitby) which, with entry fees added, means there is a substantial prize fund.

In the first round Logan Preston (Pudsey), playing off scratch as a 17-year-old with junior county experience, faced Leila Chilvers (North Cliff) who received a start of 8, and came through 21-18.

Grace Rhodes (Doncaster) who received 1 as a 15 year old but again with county experience won comfortably against Jake Temple (Borough) who received 6.

The Junior Gambart Baines competition entrants line up.

Louie Taylor who received 1 won 21-9 against Ben Fewster (Robin Hood’s Bay, received 3) while Harry Brook (Cowcliffe Liberals, received 4) won 21-11 against Trinny Fewster (Robin Hood’s Bay, received 2).

In the quarter-finals Preston faced Connor Chilvers (North Cliff, received 7) whose opponent had scratched late and won 21-16 to face Taylor who beat Rhodes 21-18.

Brook played Alix Stallard (Hunmanby, received 5) and won 21-7 to face Seb Mordue (Pudsey, received 5) who beat Ben Fewster, who by some mischance had been entered twice, 21-12.

The first semi-final saw Preston go through 21-15 against Taylor to face Brook who also won 21-15 against Mordue.

The final saw Brook start with an advantage of 4 and he quickly took advantage to extend this to 6 by winning the first 2 ends before Preston pulled 2 back on the next end.

A run of four singles put Brook into a seemingly commanding lead of 10-2 after 7 ends only for Preston to hit a good streak and win the next 6 ends to pull the deficit back to 10-9.

Brook then regrouped and won 4 of the next 5 ends to go 17-10 up after 18 ends.

Preston then pulled 1 back only for Brook to score 3 in the next 2 ends to stand 1 score away from the trophy. There was a hiccup as Preston won the 22nd end but Brook only needed one wood in the next end to wrap up a fine win.

In the first T&B semi-final Leila Chilvers won 21-18 against Jake Temple to face Ben Fewster who also won 21-18 against Connor Chilvers.

Fewster started to pull back the 8-4 deficit from the handicaps very quickly winning 6 of the first 7 ends to take a lead of 11-9. Chilvers then pulled 1 back but 4 singles saw Fewster go 15-10 up.

A 2 from Chilvers was answered with 4 in 3 ends to make the score 19-12 before Chilvers scored another 2 to make it 19-14. Fewster then scored 2 singles to wrap up the game 21-14.

The prizes and trophies were presented by Allison Roe on behalf of Landers Butchers.

A sunny but breezy Sunday saw Dukes Park host an Open Singles Merit sponsored by Ernest Brigham Funeral Directors, Bridlington.

The final between home star Andy Deighton and Scholes’ David Walker started with both players swapping scores so the score stood at 8-8 after 7 ends.

Deighton then won the next 3 ends to lead 14-8, Walker then rallied and pulled it back to 14-12.

Deighton won the 14th end to lead 16-12 before 4 ends were shared to leave a scoreline of 18-14.

Walker had a final flourish scoring a 2 before Deighton wrapped things up with 3 in 2 ends to win 21-16.

On Sunday there is the final Open Singles Merit of the summer at Whitby, relocated from Robin Hood’s Bay as their green is still under maintenance, entries to the Robin Hood’s Bay merit secretary.