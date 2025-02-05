Danby Hockey Club hot-shots net cup success on the road at Norton

Evie Craven scored the winning goal for Danby on Sunday at Norton 2s. Photo by Brian Murfield

Danby Ladies Hockey Club 1s earned a 1-1 draw at Thirsk on Saturday then a mixed team of Danby 1s and 2s won 1-0 at Norton 2s in the cup.​

Danby travelled to Thirsk with a later pushback time than usual.

The visitors came out with intense pressure from the first whistle. Danby had strong attacks with Thirsk working hard to form a solid defence.

Despite the strong home defence, Sarah Thompson and player of the match Lily Harland had some lovely link-up play up the left leading to a goal from Deb Callaghan.

Deb Callaghan put Danby 1s ahead in the league on Saturday at Thirsk 2s. Photos by Brian Murfield

Thirsk counteracted Danby play with some strong attacking which was luckily fought out by goalkeeper Josie Bowes. Danby managed to control the game maintaining possession with some solid passing between Pippa Middlemas, Kath Hogarth and Alice Hogarth. The half-time score was 1-0 to Danby.

The second half saw Thirsk fight back with some strong attacking, initially well dealt with by Christine Tarrant, but led to an unfortunate goal by Thirsk from the very edge of the attacking circle.

Both teams continued to battle piecing together some strong passes and attempts at attack but it ended as a a 1-1 draw.

On Sunday, Danby Ladies travelled with a mixture of firsts and seconds to play their cup match against Norton 2s.

Danby soon settled into the game with some good passing between Ellie Maud and Deb Callaghan putting pressure on the opposition early.

Danby’s forwards spent a lot of time attacking, but Norton’s defence put up a good fight.

Norton fought back with some decent attack which was comfortably dealt with by Danby’s keeper Josie Bowes. Erin Hodgson continued to challenge the opposition with some strong attack within the attacking circle.

Both teams began the second half fighting Isobel Brown and Chloe Walker continued to make some strong attacks within the midfield.

Danby’s attacking pressure paid off when Evie Craven scored the only goal. The match was a tough battle, but Danby’s defence player of the match Pippa Middlemas and Buffy Asquith held the opposition at bay to send Danby through to the next round.

On Saturday Danby firsts play at home against North Shields - pushback 12.15pm, Danby seconds play at home against Bishop Auckland - pushback 10.30am.

