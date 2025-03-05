​Danby Hockey Club Ladies 2s and Whitby Hockey Club Ladies earn excellent victories

Danby Ladies 2s won 5-2 at home to Darlington 3s on Saturday. Photo by Brian Murfield

Third-placed Danby Hockey Club Ladies 2s earned a 5-2 home win against fourth-placed Darlington 3s.

Danby started the game on the front foot with plenty of possession, it didn’t take long for Isobel Brown to make a driving run down the pitch crossing the ball into Hettie Cook who was perfectly positioned to score the first goal.

Darlington’s defence struggled to deal with player of the match Chloe Walker’s unmatched speed, and in the 17th minute, she made it 2-0. Brooke Heldt and Laura Anderson-Cornforth once again linked up well down the centre of the pitch with the latter continuing the goals for the home team, skilfully dribbling her way to a brace.

The visitors continued to fight back, but Danby’s keeper Karen Sanderson kept her cool, ensuring a clean sheet at half-time.

Attempting a comeback, the visitors scored two goals in quick succession after the interval.

However, Danby defenders Lily Harland and Grace Brown turned up the pressure after this, stopping any further Darlington attacks with exceptional skill.

A further goal for Danby came from Emily Spark, skilfully assisted by Saffron Verrill, in the 53rd minute to put the game to bed.

This Saturday the 2s head to South Shields.

Danby 1s lost out 2-0 at home to Newcastle Uni 6.

The hosts played well, Pippa Middlemas was solid and kept Danby’s defence organised and was clearing any threats the away team made.

With the game end to end Kathryn Hogarth was dominating the midfield and creating space for Danby to attack.

The defence was strong, blocking any shots on goal until a short corner was awarded just before half-time and this gave the visitors a narrow lead.

Danby kept their heads up and Chloe Orrell and Bronwyn Hodgson were creating chances on goal but the away keeper blocked the efforts.

Josie Bowes, in goal for Danby, was on exceptional form saving multiple shots and a penalty flick to keep the score.

Issy Hogarth was battling hard in defence and in attack and was awarded player of the match for some fantastic play.

Despite Danby’s strong efforts the final score was 2-0 to Newcastle.

Danby 1s head to Newcastle 4ths this weekend.

Top of the league Whitby Ladies travelled to North Shields, and the game started with both teams quick off the mark.

Shields desperately tried to work the ball up the pitch but Jess Hogarth-Hammill, Natasha Hill and Danielle Walker worked together in defence to prevent the opposition’s attack from breaking through.

Whitby’s attack had many shots on goal, eventually Neve Eddon slipped a ball through to Georgie Stevenson who found the backboard making it 1-0 at half-time.

Going into the second half, Shields came out fighting, desperately trying to equalise.

Despite their efforts, Zara Noble skilfully got the ball past many of their players and slipped the ball to Abbie Dixon who curled the ball over the goalkeeper to make the score 2-0.

Whitby worked hard to keep the win but during a short corner a penalty flick was awarded to Shields.

They managed to get the ball past Kirsty Dixon to make the score 2-1, another great win to keep Whitby top of the league.

Players of the match were awarded to Natasha Kent, who showed amazing bravery and resilience on the pitch, especially after taking a hockey stick to the nose, and Georgie Stevenson, who battled hard all game.

This coming Saturday Whitby Ladies play Marton at home.