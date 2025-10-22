Danby Hockey Club Ladies 2s pegged back by South Shields in six-goal thriller

Whitby keeper Kirsty Dixon makes a stop in the 3-0 home loss to Newcastle uni 5ths. Photo by Brian Murfield

Danby Hockey Club Ladies 2s played out a thrilling 3-3 draw at South Shields in a closely-contested match that showcased attacking flair and defensive resilience.

Danby started strong, with Ellie Maud pushing down the left wing from the first whistle.

The pressure paid off early, as Emily Spark opened the scoring just eight minutes in, finishing neatly at the back post.

Despite strong defensive efforts from Rhoda Spark, South Shields pulled one back to level the game.

Whitby defence on the charge against Newcastle Uni 5ths. Photo by Brian Murfield

However, Danby quickly regained the lead when Catherine Adamson, commanding at centre back, found Erin Hodgson in midfield.

Hodgson drove forward and set up Emily Spark, who again found the back of the net at the back post for her second of the match.

South Shields responded again before half-time, making it 2-2 heading into the break.

In the second half, Danby showed determination and structure.

Natasha Hill in action for Whitby Ladies at home to Newcastle Uni 4ths. Photo by Brian Murfield

Ellie Jackson-Fishpool was solid at left-back, standing firm against a series of South Shields attacks.

Goalkeeper Chloe Thompson was called into action several times, dealing with short corners confidently and making crucial saves to keep Danby in the game.

Erin Hodgson then made a powerful run and firing a strike from the edge of the circle to put Danby 3-2 ahead.

Bronte Landy came close to extending the lead with multiple shots on target, but the South Shields keeper stood tall.

Late in the game, South Shields found an equaliser to make it 3-3 at the final whistle.

Despite not securing the win, it was a strong team performance, with Catherine Adamson named Player of the Match for her resilience and commanding display in defence.

Danby Hockey Club Ladies 1s drew 1-1 at home to Newcastle Uni 6s.

Danby came out strong in their latest fixture, setting the tone early with great attacking pressure.

From the first whistle, Danby pressed hard, driving purposefully down the pitch and showing impressive link-up play through quick, sharp passes.

The forward momentum created several goal-scoring opportunities, but Newcastle’s defence held firm, denying the home side an early breakthrough.

Despite Danby's pressure, Newcastle managed to have a few counters of their own.

However, the Danby defence held well, remaining composed under pressure.

Debutant goalkeeper Alice Hogarth was a standout player, making a series of excellent saves not just stopping shots, but confidently clearing sending balls long upfield.

Her composed performance between the posts kept the scoreboard level at 0-0 going into half-time.

Danby restarted with the same intensity, determined to break the deadlock.

Plum Sweet made a crucial interception on the right, disrupting a Newcastle build-up before releasing Millie Cook down the wing.

Cook drove hard to the baseline and sent a ball into the D, where Lily Harland picked it up cleanly.

In a slick one-two with Bronwyn Hodgson, Harland fed the ball back in front of goal, and Hodgson calmly slotted it home a brilliantly worked team goal that rewarded Danby’s continued pressure.

Danby continued to push forward with renewed confidence.

Sarah Thompson impressed down the left, frequently driving into space and helping maintain Danby’s high press.

Their relentless energy earned them a short corner, with Rosie Hogarth delivering a powerful ball into the D, unfortunately play was disrupted by a Newcastle foot and the resulting short corner was well defended by the visitors.

Newcastle managed to pull one back against the run of play. However, Danby remained composed and continued to fight for the winner.

Kathryn Hogarth launched a fantastic long ball forward, putting player of the match Harland through again after her tireless work through the centre of the pitch. A fantastic shot on goal just struck the post, just inches away from a second Danby goal.

Despite the final scoreline not quite reflecting their dominance, Danby 1s can hold their heads high after a fantastic all round team performance. Every player contributed to a match that showcased real skill, determination, and team spirit.

Whitby Hockey Club Ladies lost 3-0 at home to Newcastle University 4s in a well-contested fixture that demonstrated quality hockey from both sides.

From the first whistle, both teams showed strong intent, moving the ball with purpose and accuracy.

Whitby displayed excellent stick skills and cohesive team play, particularly in their ability to intercept and transition quickly.

The defensive line Danielle Walker, Jess Hogarth Hammill, Rose Hall, and Natasha Hill worked tirelessly to repel Newcastle’s attacks, clearing a number of dangerous balls.

Goalkeeper Kirsty Dixon produced several outstanding saves to keep it 0-0 at half-time.

Following the break, Newcastle came out with renewed energy and pace, scoring an early goal that momentarily unsettled Whitby.

Despite this setback, Whitby continued to press forward, stringing together some well-executed passes and creating scoring opportunities that were unfortunately not converted.

As the match progressed, Newcastle added two further goals, sealing a 3-0 victory despite Whitby’s determined efforts and strong defensive organisation.

Player of the Match for Whitby was Danielle Walker, recognised for her calm composure under pressure, excellent positioning, and powerful clearances from defence.