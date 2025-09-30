Danby Hockey Club Ladies 2s romp to 15-1 win at Norton, defeats for Whitby and Danby 1s

Dani Russell scored for Whitby in their 3-1 loss at home to Darlington.

Danby Hockey Club Ladies 2s delivered an outstanding performance in their away fixture against Norton 3s, securing an outstanding 15-1 victory.

From the first whistle, Danby set the tempo and quickly took control of the match. In midfield, Hettie Cook was pivotal, controlling the centre of the pitch and distributing the ball effectively to launch wave after wave of attack.

Out wide, Isobel Brown impressed with her defensive awareness and pace, cutting out Norton’s forward attempts.

Saffron Verrill showed impressive speed down the left wing, constantly beating defenders and creating chances in the attacking circle.

Emily Webster and scorer Dani Russell celebrate Whitby Ladies' goal in the home loss to Darlington. Photo by Brian Murfield

Erin Hodgson made a quick run from centre-back towards the attacking circle before striking cleanly from the edge of the circle. By half-time, they had surged into a 6-0 lead.

The momentum continued in the second half with Laura Anderson-Cornforth showing great composure in the circle, holding possession well and capitalising on rebounds, while Emily Spark was a constant threat on the right.

Her excellent positioning and ability to create space earned her the Player of the Match award.

Though Norton managed a well fought late consolation goal, Danby’s dominance was never in doubt, as they piled in another nine goals to make the final score 15-1, with a wide range of goalscorers from Danby. These being Chloe Walker with four goals, Verrill and Anderson-Cornforth hit hat-tricks, Spark and Katie Snaith added two each and Erin Hodgson also on target.

Natasha Kent in action for Whitby Ladies. Photo by Brian Murfield

Danby 2s next match is a home match against Pickering on Saturday.

Danby Ladies 1s travelled to face newly-relegated team Sunderland, knowing this would be a tough game but went into it with fight and determination.

Kathryn and Rosie Hogarth controlled play well from the start and were managing to feed balls through to Danby’s forwards Chloe Orrell and Bronwyn Hodgson.

Danby’s defence, led by Pippa Middlemas, worked tirelessly to clear the Sunderland attacks, Grace Brown showed her strength with some exceptional interceptions and attacking runs.

Olivia Coates keeps her eye on the ball in the game against Darlington. Photo by Brian Murfield

Despite strong efforts the score was 1-0 to Sunderland at half-time.

The second half started and Sarah Thompson and Nikki Graham linked up well to stretch the Sunderland defence and create chances for Millie Cook to attack on goal.

Christine Tarrant was solid at the back putting her body on the line to keep the attack out, keeper Josie Bowes had a superb game making outstanding saves to keep Danby in the game.

Issy Hogarth and Lily Harland battled on either side of the pitch to keep creating Danby chances but we were unable to convert.

The final was score was 2-0 to Sunderland.

Player of the match was awarded to Bowes for a five-star performance, and Danby 1s face Marton away this coming Saturday.

A depleted Whitby Hockey Club Ladies lost 3-1 at home to Darlington.

Michelle Paling and Dani Russell worked well together in the middle of the pitch to cut out Darlington’s long hits and get the ball up the pitch.

Darlington then won a short corner, despite the defence battling hard and keeper Georgina Stevenson’s attempts, Darlo found the backboard making it 1-0.

Whitby continued to fight with Ava Jackson making some brilliant runs up the pitch and Neve Eddon having many attempts in the D.

Darlington’s big hits awarded them another short corner, where they managed to find the backboard again making it 2-0.

Whitby were not to be defeated and Dani Russell managed to score.

The second half began with both teams fighting but Darlington upped the intensity, Whitby’s defence of Jess Hogarth, Olivia Coates and Natasha Hill worked hard to prevent Darlington scoring again.

After many attempts by Emily Webster, the ball rebounded, giving Darlington a hit out. They took it quick, managing to find a lone player up but the D making it a one versus one against the home keeper, they managed to score making it 3-1.

Whitby didn’t give up and every player worked hard to try and create more chances but the score remained at 3-1 at the final whistle.

Player of the match went to Stevenson for her amazing efforts in goal.