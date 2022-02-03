Danby Hockey Club ladies

Despite the heavy winds the match went ahead and Danby were quick off the mark.

Marton started strong but Danby quickly turned them around with Spark and R Hogarth showing off some great defence.

Danby wasted no time on the counter attack and within 15 minutes of the starting whistle Bowes had scored for Danby making the score 1-0.

Danby held their own throughout the rest of the first half making the half-time score 1-0.

Going into the second half, the already strong winds were picking up but after suitable consideration, the umpires decided it was safe to continue.

Danby continued to push and drive the ball forward with a great run from Hodgson and some exceptional passes from Kathryn Hogarth but despite many attempts the score remained 1-0.

The match was end to end but Danby held their own and many shots were had with Emily Dowson and Chloe Wilson sending the ball towards the forwards.

The midfield were kept very busy and showed great skill with centre mid Kathryn Hogarth being voted player of the match.

A great game had by all and a great score of 1-0 to Danby.