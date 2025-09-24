Danby Hockey Club Ladies held to draw by visitors Morpeth

Lily Harland put Danby Hockey Club Ladies 1s ahead against Morpeth. Photo by Brian Murfield

Danby Hockey Club Ladies 1s were pegged back to a 1-1 draw by visitors Morpeth on Saturday.

Despite the weather they started strong, uniting as a team to move the ball up the field.

Clean hit-outs and quick drives from the right came from Grace Brown who found centre mid Kath Hogarth, who used her surrounding teammates to create promising play.

Morpeth pushed back and forced Danby’s defence to put in some strong tackles and clear the danger.

A quick turn of possession meant a break for Danby and using the midfielders to create an opportunity, player of the match Lily Harland capitalised on this chance and managed to dodge the opponents’ defence, sealing a goal with a dramatic dive.

Danby held onto their lead, thanks to goalkeeper Josie Bowes making an exceptional double save, diving left to save an aerial ball and then clearing the line on the right to remove the threat.

A tough fight before the half-time whistle saw Morpeth’s relentless efforts with an overload of players in the box, eventually succeeding and managing to even the scoreboard.

Morpeth were quick off the mark but both teams came back fighting for the win.

The opponents dominated the play, making Claire Stringer work hard on the left wing. She showed great control and skill on the ball, allowing Nikki Graham break away from the Morpeth press.

Graham worked tirelessly alongside her in the middle, linking with the forward players to dodge Morpeth players and play the ball wide.

Danby continued to pressure, with Morpeth fighting back just as hard as both teams determined to score again. Despite best efforts, neither managed to find the net again and the game ended on a fair 1-1.

Danby 2s produced an impressive all-round performance to secure a 5-1 win over Darlington 3s in a spirited friendly encounter, showcasing solid teamwork, sharp finishing, and standout individual displays across the pitch.

The home side started with confidence, controlling possession from the outset.

Their dominance paid off midway through the first half when Laura Anderson-Cornforth opened the scoring with a composed finish. Shortly after, Ellis Price doubled Danby’s lead, giving them a comfortable 2-0 advantage at the break.

In the second half, Danby continued to push forward with purpose. Anderson-Cornforth added her second of the day with a well-timed strike, further extending the lead.

Lauren Tindall then joined the scoresheet with a strong effort, before Isobel Brown, who had been a constant threat down the right wing, capped off her strong performance with a well-deserved goal.

Darlington 3s managed to pull one back with a confident reverse strike.

Defensively, Elizabeth Asquith was a rock at the back, calmly dealing with pressure and distributing effectively. In midfield, Hettie Cook and Anderson-Cornforth were linking play in the middle well and breaking up opposition attacks with ease.

Special mention goes to Rosie Kevan, who was named Player of the Match for her tireless performance on the right wing. Her pace and positioning were key to Danby’s attacking play throughout the match.

A week earlier, Danby Ladies 1s kicked off their first match of the season away against Whitley Bay & Tynemouth.

It was a strong defensive display against a determined Tynemouth side. Despite facing a challenging forward line, the back line held firm throughout the first half, with Pippa Middlemas offering numerous great interceptions.

With the squad a goalkeeper down, Katie Hodgson stepped up superbly between the posts, making some excellent saves to keep the game level.

Tynemouth pressed hard, but Danby continued to threaten on the break, with Sarah Thompson working tirelessly down the left to drive play forward.

The first half ended goalless, both sides creating chances but unable to convert.

Danby came out with real intent after the break.

Alice Hogarth impressed with sharp interceptions and penetrating runs, linking up well with Kath Hogarth to push play through the middle.

At the back, Grace Brown put in a strong performance, breaking down Tynemouth’s advances.

The breakthrough came at the 45-minute mark, when quick interplay at the top of the D between Millie Cook and Lily Harland set up Harland to fire home her first goal of the season in style.

Danby continued to press and looked the stronger side, but in the dying minutes Tynemouth capitalised on a loose ball to score an equaliser.

The match finished 1-1, but for Danby it was an excellent performance full of determination, teamwork, and promise for the season ahead.