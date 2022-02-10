Danby Hockey Club Ladies net double win over South Shields and Norton 2s

Danby's Heidi Price celebrates one of her three goals in the 7-0 home win against Norton 2s on Sunday Photo by Brian Murfield

On Saturday Danby faced South Shields away, and from the very first whistle the visitors were fighting for the ball and managed to keep possession a lot.

South Shields fought hard but their powerful strikes were no match against Danby’s quick interceptions and tactful passes.

Led by centre-forward Heidi Price, Danby pushed the attack and Josie Bowes struck the ball into the goal making the score 1-0.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danby's Heidi Price scores her opener, the second goal in the 7-0 home win against Norton 2s on Sunday Photo by Brian Murfield

For the rest of the first half Danby’s attackers continued to push with help from behind from Kath Hogarth and Nikki Graham.

Lots of shots were had but at half-time the score remained 1-0.

Danby continued to fight into the second half with plenty of penalty corners awarded in favour of them.

The ball continued to stay in Danby’s possession with Ellie Jackson Fishpool and the other defenders pushing it back into attack any time it came over the halfway line.

A fantastic run down the right wing from Deb Callaghan gave opportunity for a goal with Bronwyn Hodgson going for the strike.

There was a tense few seconds as Shields’ defence tapped the ball to stop it but it rolled past the line making the score 2-0 to Danby.

It wasn’t long until yet another penalty corner was awarded but this time Danby got a goal from it.

A powerful strike from Kath Hogarth at the edge of the D landed in the back of the goal making the score 3-0 to Danby.

The final score was 3-0 to Danby and the player of the match was Price for her consistent effort and great positioning.

On Sunday Danby were back playing hockey again, this time against Norton 2 at home.

Still riding the wave of the previous day’s success, Danby started strong with some great passes and lots of interception.

The ball was driven forward down the left wing by Rosie Hogarth which allowed Josie Bowes to score the first goal for Danby. This early goal set the tone for the rest of the game for Danby.

The hosts kept pushing and it wasn’t long until they had scored a second goal, this time Price knocked it behind the line from the corner of the goal.

The third goal of the match came from Bronwyn Hodgson who pushed the ball in from the edge of the D making the half time score 3-0 to Danby.

Rather than sit back, Danby continued to push for goals in the second half.

The attackers were well supported from the back with Christine Tarrant continually winning the ball back for Danby.

There were plenty of penalty corners awarded and it wasn’t long until Kath Hogarth took advantage and struck the ball straight into the goal.

The score was now 4-0 but that wasn’t going to stop Danby pushing for more.

Issy Hogarth’s superb dribbling down the left wing meant that Danby were able to keep possession and Heidi Price was able to score her second goal making the score 5-0.

Norton tried hard to try stop Danby but were not successful.

Yet another penalty corner but this time it was Nikki Graham who pulled the ball away from the defence and hit it straight into the goal.

The score of 6-0 was not enough for Danby as Price managed a third goal just before the time ran out making the final score 7-0.

The player of the match was Price for her brilliant skills and her hat-trick.