Daniel Bateson & Rhona Marshall star for Scarborough Athletic Club at High Cup Nick Fell Race

​Five Scarborough AC members competed in the famous High Cup Nick Fell Race, held around Dufton village in the Lake District.

The course consisted of 9.3 miles with 1509 feet of climb, writes Mick Thompson.

The High Cup Nick is a spectacular amphitheater of volcanic rock about three miles from Dufton along the southern leg of the Pennine Way.

Daniel Bateson led the club members to finish sixth overall of 378 and 1st Over-40 in 67.40, and Rhona Marshall finished 11th female and fourth Over-40 in 85.22.

Other overall results; Paul Lawton 32nd 76.53, Matthew Jones 45th 79.13, Ian Beaver 168th 95.29.

Three club members competed in the Lilla’s Revenge 10-Mile Trail Race which partly followed the route over the North Yorkshire Moors of the 40-mile Lyke Wake Walk.

In the most adverse wet and gale-force windy weather, Matthew Jones finished first overall and first Over-45 in 1.21.24.

Nikki Carr Walls followed in second overall and first Female in 1.31.58, John Lambe finished in 26th overall and second Over-55 in 2.09.54

Six SAC members competed in a Winter 10K Trail Series of races held in Dalby Forest.

Laura Garforth headed the club’s runners in eighth overall and second Female overall in 47.30 and Martin Pepworth was 20th Male and third Over-50 in 52.17.

Other Female results; Victoria Lockey 22nd 57.18, Rachel Gilbank 33rd 60.50, Alison Morgan Harrison Lee 52nd 72.06, Manday Pepworth 59th 94.36.

Gillian Metcalfe achieved a PB at the Leicester Half Marathon, finishing in 2.34.21.