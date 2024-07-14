David and Shirley Field impressed at the Vancouver parkrun.

​Scarborough Athletic Club’s Darryl Koekemoer competed in the annual Yorkshire Wolds Ultra Marathon, which consists of a testing circular route that starts and finishes near Pocklington.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It includes many picturesque villages such as Bishop Wilton and Thixendale, writes Mick Thompson.

Darryl finished second overall of 125 in 4 hours 42 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gillian Metcalfe competed in her first ever half marathon race, which was the Derbyshire Half-Marathon, staged at the market town of Ashbourne, and consisted of a scenic and challenging route out into the Peak District.

Robert Preston shone at Dalby parkrun

Gillian, who warmed up for the race at the Bakewell parkrun the day before, finished in 2 hours 35 minutes and was 36th female overall.

Seven club members competed in the Great North 10K Road Race, that started and finished at the Gateshead International Stadium and included the iconic Tyne Bridge.

Phil Bowmaker was the first finisher for the club and achieved a debut event Personal Best (PB) time of 45.47.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire O’Neill was the first of the club’s female finishers in 50.12.

She was followed by Nicola Doody in 53.53, Evelyn Fordyce with a 61.08 PB, and Ellie Waite with a 69.01 PB.

Andy Doody finished in 68.08 and was followed by Adie Atkinson in 69.01.

At the Vancouver parkrun in Canada, David Field was 14th overall of 69, with Christine Field eighth female overall of 24.

They were second in their respective Over-60 age groups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the Rimini parkrun in Italy, Angela Jordan was first O55 and Michael Webster was second O60,

Twenty-three SAC members took part in the latest North Yorkshire Water Park Parkrun.

The first finisher for the club was Matthew Heaton who was third overall of 170.

The club’s first Female was Bridget Macedonski who was 7th female overall of 80 and second Over-55.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other Male Results; D. Hepples 1st Over-45, M. Rutt 17th, R. Powell 2nd Over-50, C. Bourne 3rd Over-55, P. Shepherdson 7th Over-50, P. Barnard 11th Over-55 with a PB.J. Lambe 8th Over-50, S. Kelly 13th Over-55, H. Forkin 1st Over-55, M. Padgham 2nd Over-65, R. Broadley 2nd Over-75, M. Thompson 1st Over-85.

Other Female Results; S. Noble 8th, L. Bourne 2nd Over-50, N. Kidd 3rd Over-40, H. Layton 4th Over-40.J. Clayton 4th Over-55, G. Glegg 1st Over-65, L. Tomlinson 3rd Over-45, A.Metcalfe 5th Over-60,S.Shepherdson 10th Over-50, S. Villiers 8th Over-60.

Helpers; Hilary Casey, Jayne Graves, Mik Lambert, Victoria O’Neil, Suzanne Villiers, Chris Waite, Jacob Waite.

At Sewerby parkrun, Martin Pepworth was 49th overall of 186 and fifth Over-55.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All Other Results;, Linda Hinchliffe 9th Over-50, Mandy Pepworth, 9th Over-55, Patricia Keenan 5th Over-70, Mary Slater 2nd Over-75, Julie Hudson 10th Over-60, Lesley Bayes 6th Over-70.

Helper; Martin Pepworth.

At Whitby parkrun, Harry Whitehouse was first Over-75, and at Dalby Forest parkrun Robert Preston was second overall of 165, while Andrew Kaufman was 33rd overall and second Over-40.

At Endcliffe Sheffield, Guilia Wilkins was 36th Female overall of 177 and 2nd Over-45.

At Bakewell, Gillian Metcalfe was 52nd overall of 93 Females, and at Oldham, Kevin Hutchings was 11th Over-55.