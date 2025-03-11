Depleted Danby Hockey Club Ladies 2s edged out by last-gasp strike at South Shields

Danby 2s' Chloe Walker shone in the loss at South Shields. Photo by Brian Murfield

​Danby Hockey Club Ladies 2s suffered a last-gasp 3-2 loss at South Shields, having beaten them in the League Cup a week earlier.

The visitors’ scant 11 faced a fortified Shields, fielding 16.

Danby’s determination was apparent early on, Emily Dowson opening the scoring with a strike into the bottom corner.

The visitors dominated with smart passing and skillful drives and were rewarded with a second goal from a neat tap-in by Emily Spark, with some assistance from Bronte Landy.

Ellie Maud was the joint-player of the match for Danby 2s at South Shields. Photo by Brian Murfiel

Shields’ defence rallied, fending off wave after wave of confident Danby attack with Ellis Price pushing hard at right half; the ever-tenacious Chloe Walker dodging players up the centre; standard hard graft from Ellie Maud, pushing up high from left-back and linking well with both Saffron Verrill at left-half and Hettie Cook who was creating great width on the left wing.

Shields made a couple of breaks, capitalising on their subs on an uncomfortably hot day. One such foray into the Danby D resulted in them winning a short corner and they capitalised off a rebound scuffle to make it 2-1 at half-time.

The second half saw a tired Danby continue to battle, working hard and creating numerous opportunities on goal with lots of excellent balls in, Ellie Jackson-Fishpool making well-judged tackles and accurate passing from right back.

Shields managed to make a break, catching Danby’s over-heating defence on the hop and equalised.

Danby continued to attack but Shields managed a strike on goal, initially saved by Keeper Adamson, but the rebound shot found the backboard, just seconds from the final whistle.

Danby’s players of the match were Walker and Maud.

Danby 2s face Norton 3 at Whitby 10.30am pb on Saturday.