Doncaster's Matthew Hirst and Declan Dear race to Trackrod Forest Stages victory

Overall victory in the Trackrod Forest Stages, which catered for modern cars, went to Matthew Hirst from Doncaster and co-driver Declan Dear in their Skoda Fabia R5. Photo by Ben Lawrence

The 2025 edition of the Trackrod Rally Yorkshire proved to be a resounding success, as just under 170 competitors contested one of the biggest forest rallies of the UK season.

Organised by the Trackrod Motor Club, Trackrod Rally Yorkshire is a stand-out event in the UK rallying schedule and lived up to its outstanding reputation with another superb event as competitors took the opportunity to compete in some of the most famous forest special stages in the UK.

The action started in the darkness of Dalby Forest on Friday evening when the contenders in the Trackrod Historic Cup tackled an 11 mile special stage.

The action then continued through Saturday with a further five special stages, interspersed with a mid-day service back at Filey.

Malton’s Dan Mennell finished third overall in the Historic Cup and sealed the hugely competitive Category 3 title within the British Historic Rally Championship. Photo by Ben Lawrence

Later, the winning crews returned to Filey sae-front to spray the champagne at the end of a fabulous day of rallying, with a bumper crowd packing the spectator areas.

There was lots for the local Yorkshire crews to celebrate and overall victory in the Trackrod Forest Stages, which catered for the modern cars, went to Matthew Hirst from Doncaster and his co-driver Declan Dear in their Skoda Fabia R5.

However, this was no easy victory for Hirst and at one point they spent 20 seconds on their side in Dalby Forest after clipping a bank.

Fortunately, a marshal came to their rescue and got the car back on its wheels, and they were away with only a minimal time loss.

Hirst had started the Ring Automotive Dalby stage just half a second behind Harrogate’s Elliot Payne and his Welsh co-driver Patrick Walsh in a tremendous battle for victory.

However, in the same stage Payne hit drama with a turbo problem and a fire which was quickly extinguished but their rally was over.

Instead up into second place behind Hirst came Icelandic crew, Daniel Siguroarson and Asta Siguroardottir in their Skoda Fabia Rally2.

In the Trackrod Historic Cup there was overall victory for George Lepley and Dafydd Evans in their Mitsubishi Galant VR4 as former British Rally champion Matt Edwards finished second in his Ford Escort Mk2, which was entered by Malton-based CarrPrep.

The local hero was Malton’s Dan Mennell with his Welsh co-driver John Roberts, who finished third overall in the Historic Cup and sealed the hugely competitive Category 3 title within the British Historic Rally Championship.

For Mennell, it was a remarkably busy weekend as one of his best friends got married on Friday afternoon near Pickering.

Dan was best man for the occasion and after his speech he dashed to Filey to start the rally.

After completing the Dalby stage, he went back to the evening reception to continue celebrating with his friends, drinking just lemonade.

After a few hours’ sleep, he was ready for the restart of the rally on Saturday morning.

The organisers of the Trackrod Rally would like to record their gratitude to all the volunteer marshals and officials who helped make the event another great success with a fine and safe weekend of rallying for everyone involved.

The organisers are also grateful for the support given to the event by Ring Automotive.

As part of the marshals’ benefits, £2,000 was allocated and the organisers will shortly identify 20 people at random who assisted the event this year.

This will cover every stage, control, location and signed-on official and each of the 20 selected individuals will receive a gift of £100.

Trackrod Rally Yorkshire brings hundreds of thousands of pounds into the local economy, with hotels, pubs, restaurants, cafes and shops all benefiting from the thousands of visitors drawn to the area by this hugely popular event.