East Coast Tigers cheerleaders kick off season in style at Legacy Cheer and Dance competition in Newcastle

East Coast Tigers Senior Prep Team Icons celebrate their success at the Newcastle event.

​The East Coast Tigers Cheerleaders kicked off their competitive season in style at the Legacy Cheer and Dance competition, held in Newcastle on February 8-9.

The teams have worked really hard in the gym since September, putting their new routines together and getting them competition ready.

The hard work definitely paid off when they secured three first place finishes, two third place finishes, and one fifth place finish across various divisions.

The novice teams were also awarded two Superior Ratings for their outstanding performances, which is the highest rating that a team can achieve.

These early-season results are a testament to the hard work and dedication put in by both the athletes and coaching staff.

For many of the competitors, it was their first taste of competition, and they showed incredible poise under pressure.

The team are already looking ahead, setting their sights on the next challenge and have already returned to the gym to perfect their routines, taking on the judges corrections and aiming to improve their scores at their next competition, Future Cheer Sheffield in early March.

“We are really proud of what our athletes achieved at their first competition of the season” said Jess Mortimer, Head Coach and Gym Owner. “But we know there’s always room for improvement. We are excited to push ourselves even further and work to improve our overall scores.”