Emily Webster and Lisette Lane fire hosts Whitby Hockey Club Ladies to 2-0 success against high-flying North Shields

Whitby Hockey Club Ladies earned a 2-0 home win against North Shields. PHOTO BY BRIAN MURFIELD

On Saturday, Whitby Ladies won 2-0 at home to second-placed North Shields, the first time the teams have met in many years.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​North Shields are a strong, well drilled team who are currently sitting second in the league table.

Whitby had a strong squad of 16 players, the team set out in a new formation that worked well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whitby’s defence were strong throughout, taking hit-outs rapidly, finding wingers eager to carry the ball up the pitch. Samantha Dixon, who made her debut in goal, made some fantastic saves from several penalty corners.

Whitby Hockey Club Ladies earned a 2-0 home win against North Shields. PHOTO BY BRIAN MURFIELD

In a fairly even first half, Whitby were unlucky on several occasions not to find the back of the net.

Whitby had a fantastic second half, work-rate was high and the team pushed the ball up high and play was predominantly in their attacking area. Natasha Kent, alongside her mum, Nicola Kent, worked the ball beautifully down the pitch where Emily Webster was waiting to fire in the first goal.

Shields were pressing harder looking for the equaliser, Georgina Stevenson found herself in great position to receive a ball from Zara Noble, she drew the Shields keeper out to the right post giving Lisette Lane time to fire home to seal a 2-0 victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicola Kent, also known as the goat, was awarded player of the match. She is a very skilful player who reads the game so well, making opportunities and powerful runs the whole game, her knowledge of the game is priceless.

Emily Webster opens the scoring for Whitby Hockey Club Ladies in a 2-0 home win against North Shields. PHOTO BY BRIAN MURFIELD

Danby Ladies 2s lost 4-2 at Darlington 3s.

Danby started on the back foot conceding a quick goal in the opening minutes of the game, but came into their own quickly after.

Dominating play in the midfield, Lily Harland and Ellie Maud linked up brilliantly but Darlington’s keeper was keeping them in the game. After what felt like 40 shots, Lily was the first on the scoresheet for the visitors.

Danby came back strong after half-time, maintaining possession once again, but Darlington countered strongly. Despite keeper Rhoda Spark saving a number of one-on-one shots, a couple sadly slipped through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whitby Hockey Club Ladies earned a 2-0 home win against North Shields. PHOTO BY BRIAN MURFIELD

But Brooke Heldt and Isobel Brown began an onslaught of attacks down the right hand side with Isobel gaining Danby’s second goal.

After hitting the post twice, luck wasn’t on Danby’s side regardless of the control in possession and Darlo got the final goal to close the game at 4-2.

Danby’s players of the match were Lily Harland and Ellie Maud! Next week both Danby teams face Hartlepool.