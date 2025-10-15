Emily Webster scores four as hosts Whitby Hockey Club Ladies sink Gateshead in 10-goal thriller, New-look Danby win at Norton

Emily Webster hits her third goal in the home win for Whitby Ladies. Photo by Brian Murfield

It was an exciting, fast-paced hockey match between Whitby Hockey Club Ladies and Gateshead on Saturday, with both teams showing strong determination to secure the win.

The visitors Gateshead opened the scoring early, then Lisette Lane and Neve Eddon worked well to get the ball into the d but Natasha Kent quickly responded with an excellent strike for Whitby’s first goal to level the game.

Whitby then found their rhythm, with Emily Webster scoring two more goals to take control of the match.

Gateshead pulled one back before half-time and a short corner for them just before the break was well defended by Jess Hogarth-Hammill, Zara Noble, Natasha Hill and Danielle Walker to keep the score at 3-2 going into the interval. In the second half, Whitby extended their lead with Webster getting another goal, showing excellent teamwork and composure in front of goal.

Natasha Kent, scores for the hosts, making it 1-1. Photo by Brian Murfield

Dani Russell showed relentless determination in the middle of the pitch, getting the ball to Eddon, who found the backboard 5-3.

Anya Legg and Ava Jackson tirelessly battled up the pitch, eventually finding Webster who scored her fourth goal. Gateshead continued to fight hard and managed to score again late in the game, but Whitby sealed the result with 6-4 at full-time. Overall, it was an end-to-end contest full of energy, skill, and attacking play from both sides, but Whitby’s sharp finishing ultimately earned them a deserved victory.

Danby 1s took to the pitch at Norton 2s this weekend with a new-look 2-4-4 formation and what a move it turned out to be!

From the offset, the villagers looked confident and composed, passing the ball well and moving with clear attacking intent.

Emily Webster, left, celebrates her first goal with Lisette Lane. Photo by Brian Murfield

Danby wasted no time in getting on the front foot.

Some link-up play through midfield saw the team creating early chances, keeping the Norton defence under constant pressure.

In the 13th minute, fortune favoured Danby when a slip from the Norton goalkeeper opened the door for Chloe Orrell, who reacted and slotted the ball home to make it 1-0.

Grace Brown was solid in defence, breaking down attacks with composure, and even surprising everyone with some adventurous runs into the D that had the forwards double glancing!

Dani Russell gets stuck in for Whitby during their 6-4 home win. Photo by Brian Murfield

Danby went into half-time 1-0 up.

The second half saw the home side up their defences. Bronwyn Hodgson, who had been hassling the Norton goal with shots all match, finally got the breakthrough she deserved firing one past the keeper to double Danby’s lead.

Meanwhile, Nikki Graham seemed to be everywhere on the pitch driving forward, linking play, and creating countless attacking opportunities.

As the game moved into its closing stages, Danby continued to press with purpose. Sarah Thompson delivered a series of fantastic long balls from midfield, one of which found its way perfectly to Bronwyn Hodgson, who didn’t hesitate striking home for her second of the match and sealing a 3-0 victory for the visitors.

Emily Webster nets her second goal for Whitby. Photo by Brian Murfield

An all round great performance confident, attacking hockey from start to finish. Player of the match was awarded to Plum Sweet.

Danby 2s fell just short in a competitive and fast-paced encounter against Hartlepool, with the opposition just edging a 2-1 win.

The match began at a rapid tempo, with both sides pressing high and looking to assert dominance in midfield. Danby’s defence was quickly tested, but strong performances across the backline kept Hartlepool at bay in the early exchanges.

Isobel Brown worked tirelessly down the right wing, linking up well with Rhoda Spark, who held firm in right defence and provided crucial support when needed.

Ellie Maud impressed in left midfield, using her positioning and composure to halt Hartlepool’s advances and maintain Danby's shape through a challenging first half.

Despite their defensive efforts, Danby trailed 1-0 at the break after a well-taken goal by Hartlepool.

The second half saw a renewed energy from Danby, led by Ellis Price in centre midfield. Price was instrumental in shifting the play and distributing the ball into different areas, helping Danby gain momentum. That pressure paid off when Erin Hodgson delivered a pinpoint cross into the D, which Lauren Tindall confidently converted to level the score at 1-1.

However, Hartlepool responded with a second goal midway through the half, ultimately securing the win. Danby continued to press, centre-back Elizabeth Asquith holding the defence and launching counter-attacks.

Erin Hodgson’s energy and determination on and off the ball earned her the Player of the Match award.

Despite the final score, Danby 2s showed resilience, strong team play, and several standout performances in what was a hard-fought contest from start to finish.