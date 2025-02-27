Emily Webster’s hat-trick steers Whitby Hockey Club Ladies into pole position

Whitby Hockey Club Ladies' Anya Legg in action during the 6-2 win at home to Newcastle 4ths.

Emily Webster hit a hat-trick as ​Whitby Hockey Club Ladies moved to the the top of the league table on goal difference after an impressive 6-2 home win against Newcastle City on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This was the second time the teams have met this season.

Whitby were delighted to have Reece Stainthorpe make her debut for the ladies team, with Megan Fusco playing her second game for the squad.

The game started with both teams making good, strong and accurate passes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whitby Hockey Club Ladies won 6-2 at home to Newcastle 4ths.

Whitby were finding gaps in the play and sending long balls down the wings to the forward players.

The first goal was scored by Webster after only five minutes, the ball was beautifully worked into the attacking area by Natasha Kent and Olivia Coates.

Lisette Lane was covering for regular goal keeper Kirsty Dixon, and she was unfortunate to let in Newcastle’s first goal, this came from a short corner.

Anya Legg was on fire throughout the game, she dominated the left wing, giving Newcastle a tremendous amount of hassle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whitby Hockey Club Ladies' Michelle Paling hits out during the 6-2 win at home to Newcastle 4ths. Photos by Brian Murfield

On the right wing, Georgina Stevenson also put Newcastle under pressure, she drove the ball forwards and made some lovely passes into the attacking zone.

The half time score was 3-1, with Webster and Izzy Emerson finding the back of the net again for Whitby.

Within the first two minutes of the second half, Webster scored her third goal of the game. this was a lovely sweep from the top of the D.

Newcastle made a second counter-attack and successfully scored their second goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whitby Hockey Club Ladies won 6-2 at home to Newcastle 4ths.

Both teams were working hard, Whitby’s defence were being pressured by Newcastle but Michelle Paling, Jess Hogarth-Hammill and Danielle Walker were skilfully protecting the goal.

Jess Hogarth-Hammill even made some punishing runs into Whitby’s forward line to support the two further goals that were scored, one coming from Ava Jackson and the last from Zara Noble.

The 6-2 victory for Whitby has secured them a place at the top of the league table with a considerable goal difference.

Whitby travel to North Shields this coming weekend.