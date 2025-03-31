Filey PT Gym lifters earn British records at GPC/IPL Combined Northern Championship

From left Jack Douglass, Dave Stead, Phil Beniston, Deb Dixon and John Douglass.

​​A team of lifters from the Filey area recently travelled to Rhyl in North Wales for the GPC/IPL Combined Northern Championships, a qualifier for the British Championship.

Competing for the first time Dave Stead, from Hunmanby, competed in the Men's Open Classic Raw Powerlifting 110kg class.

He won his class with a Personal Best squat of 150kg (330lb), a bench press of 85kg and a deadlift of 200kg, he narrowly missed a deadlift of 215kg (474lb) for a 435kg total.

Also in her first competition, Flixton’s Deb Dixon lifted in the Ladies 67.5kg over 60 year Raw Push Pull.

Deb bench pressed 40kg and deadlifted a British Record of 95kg to give her a British Record total of 135kg to win her class.

Filey’s John Douglass, in the Men's 82.5kg over 45 Raw Push Pull, lifted a bench press of 70kg and a deadlift of 145kg to win his class and set a British Record total in his class.

His son Jack Douglass lifted in the Teenagers 75kg Raw Push Pull, with a PB Bench Press of 80kg and a PB deadlift of 185kg, a British record.

He narrowly missed his third attempt of 195kg but finished with a British Record and PB total of 265kg.

They were all coached by multi World Powerlifting Champion Phil Beniston at his gym Filey PT Gym, and all have been invited to lift in the British Championships later this year.

Beniston said: “The whole team performed great and did us proud, and I anticipate lots more records will be broken in the British Championships in Wolverhampton in November, they all train very hard and all the sweat and hard work has paid off.”

​