24-hour static cycle to raise money for charity

The cyclists are raising money for Team CRB1, a network of families working together, supporting each other and raising money for vital research into CRB1 gene-related eye conditions which affect their family members.

One of the cyclists, Louis Turner, said: “Matt Sill, and more specifically his daughter Mollie, are one of those families affected by the condition.

“Matt, myself, Paul White, Russell White, Daimon Kelly and friends, Barons Staff members, Matthew Oxtoby, Andrew Waggitt, Mark Knowlson, Craig Garton, Paul Hargreaves, Mark Vasey, Neil Fryirs and Shane Garton are doing a 24 hour-static cycle from 5pm on Thursday to 5pm Friday at Scarborough RUFC.

“There will be three bikes running continuously for the entire period, two ridden by the people named above split across a rota and one ridden by Barons Fitness staff.

“We’re very grateful for the support from the club and Barons, with Paul White being a tremendous help. Local businesses have got behind us with Murphy Utilities, The Sands, CPH Estate Agents and Marson & Co all donating.