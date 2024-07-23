Geoff Oldham sees off Nigel Trotter in Robin Hood’s Bay Over-60 Singles Merit final​

Geoff Oldham, centre, saw off Nigel Trotter, right in the Robin Hood’s Bay Over-60 Singles Merit final​.

The Over-60s Singles Merit at Robin Hood’s Bay took place in bright sunshine on July 19. ​

Even though a breeze did make things slightly more comfortable players were still having to take brief drinks breaks to keep hydrated. All games were played with 3 on the card, writes David Muir.

Forty-three bowlers competed including Steve Foster who used to play in this area but now lives in Warrington, but he was beaten in the preliminary round by Dave Moment (North Cliff).

There were two unexpectedly close games with home bowler John Collinson going down 21-20 against Gary Thornton (Borough) and Trevor Smith (Whitby) losing 21-19 to Ian Richardson (North Cliff).

The first round saw several close games including Larry Dixon (Westgate who won 21-18 against Marion Dudman (Robin hoods Bay) and an all-Cliff contest between Ashley Douglas and Pam Moment with Douglas also winning 21-18. This was also the score when David Muir (Eastfield) pulled off a surprise win against Brian Whitehouse (Dukes Park). Thornton had another 21-20 win against another home player, Peter Fewster, while another home bowler, Andy Braid, beat Sue Green (Whitby) 21-17.

In the second round Jack Richardson (Hunmanby) beat Dixon 21-9 while his clubmate, Phil Todd, beat Alan Lee (North Cliff) 21-8.

Douglas went through against Muir 21-14 and Geoff Oldham (Hunmanby) ended the hopes of Kenny Rodgers (Whitby) 21-8.

In the bottom half of the draw Geoff Coleman (Whitby) eliminated Chris Dobson (Dukes Park) 21-10 while Braid beat Thornton 21-16.

In another all-North Cliff clash Nigel Trotter won 21-8 against Dave Moment and, in a battle of the Watsons, Whitby’s Geoff went through 21-18 against Borough’s Barrie.

In the quarter-finals Todd beat Hunmanby clubmate Richardson 21-13 while Oldham went through 21-11 against Douglas.

In the other two Coleman had a 21-16 win against Braid while trotter beat Geoff Watson 21-17.

In another all-Hunmanby game Oldham beat Todd 21-13 while Trotter finished Coleman’s run with a 21-8 win.

The final started evenly with the score being 9-9 after 11 ends. In the next 5 Oldham scored 6 to 2 to lead 15-11 only for Trotter to win the next 3 ends to level the scores at 15-15 and 2 of the next 3 ends to lead 18-16.

Oldham took charge to win the next 3 ends to run out 21-18.