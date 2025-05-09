The Hackness and Scarborough Tennis Club ladies B team earned an 8-1 home win against Driffield.

Hackness & Scarborough Tennis Club Mixed A team edged out in thriller by visitors Beeford A.

The A team were at home in Division Three and had a fantastically close match with Beeford A which saw them finally go down by 4 rubbers to 5, writes Mark White.

The match ended most unusually at 60 games each and was three a piece going into the final round.

Sue Kendall and partner Steve Jepson took one rubber as did Judy Milburn and Steve Brindle.

Julie and Steve Boddy took the two rubbers to finish a fine night of tennis by both sides.

The Mixed B, in Division Four, were away at Beeford B, and despite some last-minute changes to the team with two new members stepping in they came home with a superb 6-3 success.

All three pairs won two rubbers each so the honours were shared out evenly.

Vicky Callow partnered Dave Flinton, Sue Crocker partnered new member Tim Sherrif and the second new member Maria Jackson played with John Reay.

In the ladies section the Hackness and Scarborough A team travelled to Driffield LTC A for their Division Two match.

In a hard fought encounter they came out second best to a very strong home team losing 7-2.

Vicky Callow with Sue Crocker took a rubber as did Judy Milburn with Joy Sharples. Juile Boddy and Sue Kendall had a tough night for a nil return.

The Ladies B team in had the return fixture at Hackness to Driffield LTC B in Division Four and they managed to win 8-1.

Sarah Hoff and Jen Fell were on fire and took all three rubbers as did Anne Schmuck with Jean Blenkiron.

They were very ably back up by Clare Neville and Holly Sprintall taking two rubbers.

In the Men’s section the B team had a bye but the other three teams were in action.

The A team had an excellent 5-4 win at their Hackness home against current champions Beverley and East Riding A in division one.

Liam Mellor and Patrick Robinson took a superb two rubbers as did Roger Amstell with partner Tom Hunt, Jim Mellor and Paul Zac added the vital fifth rubber for a moral boosting result.

The C team were at home to Beverley and East Riding C in Division Three and they had a superb 5-4 win in another very close match.

The pick of the pairs were new member Paul Banyard with James Draper taking all three rubbers to secure the victory.

They were backed up by Steve Brindle with young Louis Fell taking the vital two rubbers. Christian Miners and Joe Bolland tried hard but didn’t trouble the scoresheet.

The D team travelled to Driffield Recreation to play their B team in Division Six.

In another very close match where the score was three rubbers each after the first two rounds the outcome rested on a tie break between the first pairs.

Unfortunately the away team lost leaving the result a 5-4 defeat. Mark White and Dan Marr won two as did John Reay and Simon Rigg, the two youngsters Leo Gruca and Benja Buric battled throughout but failed to score.