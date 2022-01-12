Isaac Hall on the winner's podium

Maia and Isaac Hall are rising stars in the swimming world and both signed off 2021 with glittering success on both sides of the Atlantic.

Isaac, 17, a breaststroke specialist whose best event is the 200m, made waves in a recent national competition as his dad Mike, who works at the Boulby mine in East Cleveland, explained: “He recently competed at the Swim England winter nationals where he set a personal best time in his favoured event.

“He also took part in the British Schools National Biathlon Championships at Bath University. This consisted of a 1600m run and 200m swim.

Maia Hall at the US Open

“Isaac finished third in the run and first in the swim. This was enough to win him the ‘17-year-old boys 2021 British Champion’ award. An amazing achievement.”

Isaac swims for Ellesmere College Titans in Shropshire, one of the country’s leading centres of swimming excellence, he competes on a scholarship continuing his A’ level’ studies and is currently writing to universities in America with the hope of being awarded a scholarship to swim and study there.

That would enable him to follow in the wake of his big sister Maia, 19, who is part- way through her first-year swimming for the Nebraska University Huskers.