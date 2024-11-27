Home stars Brian Harland & Neil Eglon net WSAA League wins
On Wednesday we fished a Northerly sea state of 10-15ft, thick with colour, WSWesterly winds 20-30mph, -3°C, snow and thick ice on footpaths, fishing an all ebb tide from HWater, writes Peter Horbury.
Baiting-up, before match start, it was obvious the sea state was surging and thankfully the surf showed no signs of weed.
Whitby’s Brian Harland had found the distance and was having a very good night. All in all eight codlings, mid match, he needed help to land his best 8lb 13oz, now Heaviest Fish of the season.
A pleasure angler volunteered to go down the rock armour and gather the fish from the now exposing beach.
Harland’s 21lb 6oz bag was one of three ‘double-figure bags’. Davey Turnbull, Darlington, nine codlings, Rob ‘Tink’ Taylor, five codlings, 10lb 7oz.
The second best fish came from Neil Eglon, Whitby, 5lb 12oz.
The best weigh-in to date for November - 74lb 13oz, 31 codlings (Av 2lb 7oz)
in the Doubles knockout final Harland and Taylor - 31lb 12½oz (13) beat Dave Perrett and Mike Saunders 8lb 2½oz (4)
All change for Sunday, with a flat sea state, a scratching match on a neap, flooding tide.
With all the snowmelt the close to shore waters were thick with colour.
A slow start but a few fresh run codlings started to show as the flood progressed.
Small fish bites started to keep anglers on their toes, none were landed until secretary Peter Horbury landed a haddock in the last minutes at 21.55hrs.
Which could explain all the small fish bites, haddocks.
At the scales total catch 18 codlings, three rocklings and one haddock - 33lb.
Man of the Match was Eglon, who also had the Heaviest Fish, a codling 3lb 10oz.
Neil’s first Heaviest Bag of Fish and Heaviest Fish wins, making nine different winners for each after 16 matches.
A season’s competitive match average weight required is 5kg, Harland is the only member in recent matches to achieve this average, with 6lb 11oz in credit, enough for a ‘blank’ or night off in ‘Sofa Hole’ but he won’t have a night off!!
Leaderboard: 1st - Brian Harland - 52 fish 86lb 11oz, 2nd - Dave Perrett - 43 fish 64lb 5oz, 3rd - Denis Thompson - 40 fish 56lb 8oz, 4th - Col Stainthorpe - 40 fish 47lb 13oz, 5th - Rob Taylor - 23 fish 47lb 2oz.