Home stars Brian Harland & Neil Eglon net WSAA League wins

WSAA League anglers line up before the first match of the season.

Storm Bert has wreaked havoc over the past week, and the weather has swung from positively wintry -10°C to balmy daytime temps of 12°C.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Wednesday we fished a Northerly sea state of 10-15ft, thick with colour, WSWesterly winds 20-30mph, -3°C, snow and thick ice on footpaths, fishing an all ebb tide from HWater, writes Peter Horbury.

Baiting-up, before match start, it was obvious the sea state was surging and thankfully the surf showed no signs of weed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whitby’s Brian Harland had found the distance and was having a very good night. All in all eight codlings, mid match, he needed help to land his best 8lb 13oz, now Heaviest Fish of the season.

Brian Harland with Wednesday's Heaviest Fish 8 lb 13 oz. Photo by Peter D Horbury

A pleasure angler volunteered to go down the rock armour and gather the fish from the now exposing beach.

Harland’s 21lb 6oz bag was one of three ‘double-figure bags’. Davey Turnbull, Darlington, nine codlings, Rob ‘Tink’ Taylor, five codlings, 10lb 7oz.

The second best fish came from Neil Eglon, Whitby, 5lb 12oz.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The best weigh-in to date for November - 74lb 13oz, 31 codlings (Av 2lb 7oz)

in the Doubles knockout final Harland and Taylor - 31lb 12½oz (13) beat Dave Perrett and Mike Saunders 8lb 2½oz (4)

All change for Sunday, with a flat sea state, a scratching match on a neap, flooding tide.

With all the snowmelt the close to shore waters were thick with colour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A slow start but a few fresh run codlings started to show as the flood progressed.

Small fish bites started to keep anglers on their toes, none were landed until secretary Peter Horbury landed a haddock in the last minutes at 21.55hrs.

Which could explain all the small fish bites, haddocks.

At the scales total catch 18 codlings, three rocklings and one haddock - 33lb.

Man of the Match was Eglon, who also had the Heaviest Fish, a codling 3lb 10oz.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil’s first Heaviest Bag of Fish and Heaviest Fish wins, making nine different winners for each after 16 matches.

A season’s competitive match average weight required is 5kg, Harland is the only member in recent matches to achieve this average, with 6lb 11oz in credit, enough for a ‘blank’ or night off in ‘Sofa Hole’ but he won’t have a night off!!

Leaderboard: 1st - Brian Harland - 52 fish 86lb 11oz, 2nd - Dave Perrett - 43 fish 64lb 5oz, 3rd - Denis Thompson - 40 fish 56lb 8oz, 4th - Col Stainthorpe - 40 fish 47lb 13oz, 5th - Rob Taylor - 23 fish 47lb 2oz.

​