Hosts Hackness and Scarborough Tennis Club Ladies B team defeat Flamborough 8-1

The Hackness and Scarborough Tennis Club Ladies B team

Hackness and Scarborough Tennis Club’s Ladies B team roared to an excellent 8-1 win at home to Flamborough in the Driffield and District Tennis League fourth division, as the team goes from strength to strength.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anne Schmuck with Hannah Longman took all three rubbers as did Sarah Hoff and Jean Blenkiron, writes Mark White.

Holly Sprintall and Jacky Johnstone added the two rubbers for a team that must be in with a chance of promotion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ladies A team faced strong opposition at Market Weighton B in Division Two, and after a determined fight they lost by 6-3.

All three pairs took a rubber, Julie Boddy partnered Sue Kendall, Hazel Cross played with Sue Crocker and Lisa Gillespie was with Judy Milburn.

The Mixed A team hd a strong team out and won 6-3 at home to Nafferton in Division Three.

Sue Crocker with Rob Berry won all three of their rubbers and Sue Kendall with Steve Jepson taking two losing a tie-break for the third. Julie and Simon Boddy added the final rubber to make the tie safe but also lost a tie-break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mixed B team were edged out 5-4 at Pocklington D in Division Four.

With the match standing at 3-3 going into the final round it was going to be a close, Lisa Gillespie and partner Steve Brindle continued their winning ways and took their third rubber.

Unfortunately the other two visiting pairs couldn’t add the decisive encounter. Vicki Calow with her partner Bryan Edwards took one rubber on the night while Holly Sprintall with John Reay came home empty-handed.

The Men’s A team lost 7-2 at their Hackness home against strong Division One title contenders Market Weighton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a battling performance, Liam Mellor partnered Patrick Robinson and took one rubber losing a tie-break as did Roger Amstell with Rob Berry.

Jim Mellor and youngster Tom Hunt had many hard-fought games and sets but to no avail.

The Men’s B team also had a hard-fought 6-3 loss at Division Three contenders Beverley Town.

The pick of the visitors were John Ellison and partner Martin Glassett who took two rubbers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bryan Edwards with Paul Zac took the one rubber losing out on a tie-break. New partnership Paul Banyard and Mark Draper had to come home empty-handed.

The Men’s C team had a miserable time, losing 9-0 at home to Pocklington B.

Steve Brindle partnered John Reay, Joe Bolland played with Dave Mitchell and Dave Flinton was with Tim Sherriff.

Much better news from the Men’s D team who travelled to Bridlington C in Division Six and came home with a very good and much needed 9-0 victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ever-improving juniors Leo Gruca and Benja Buric led the way with a faultless performance whilst Mark White with his young partner Dan Marr only dropped two games the whole night.

The experienced Peter Lee and his partner Steve Bottomley didn’t drop a set but had to come through a tie-break.