Hosts Scarborough Men’s 1sts edge past Doncaster to close in on promotion
The hosts produced a dominant display but were made to work hard for a 1-0 victory.
Scarborough controlled possession from the start, limiting Doncaster to the occasional half-chance on the counter.
However, it wasn’t until the stroke of half-time that the deadlock was finally broken, Anthony Allison providing a composed finish to give the hosts a deserved lead.
Scarborough continued to dictate play in the second half but missed multiple opportunities.
In the final 10 minutes, Doncaster created a string of good chances, but player of the match Harry Hutchinson produced a series of excellent saves to ensure his side came away with three points.
Thanks to favourable results elsewhere, they now need just three more points to guarantee promotion.
This coming Saturday, they travel to Harrogate, knowing that victory will seal their promotion.