Hosts Scarborough Men’s 1sts edge past Doncaster to close in on promotion

Keeper Harry Hutchinson was the player of the match for Scarborough M1s. Photo by Will Palmer

​Scarborough Men’s 1st XI went into their penultimate home game of the season, against Doncaster M3, knowing nine points from the final three matches would guarantee promotion.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hosts produced a dominant display but were made to work hard for a 1-0 victory.

Scarborough controlled possession from the start, limiting Doncaster to the occasional half-chance on the counter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, it wasn’t until the stroke of half-time that the deadlock was finally broken, Anthony Allison providing a composed finish to give the hosts a deserved lead.

Anthony Allison scored the only goal of the game as Scarborough Hockey Club M1s beat Doncaster M3s. Photos by Will Palmer

Scarborough continued to dictate play in the second half but missed multiple opportunities.

In the final 10 minutes, Doncaster created a string of good chances, but player of the match Harry Hutchinson produced a series of excellent saves to ensure his side came away with three points.

Thanks to favourable results elsewhere, they now need just three more points to guarantee promotion.

This coming Saturday, they travel to Harrogate, knowing that victory will seal their promotion.