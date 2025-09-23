Multiple event winner Steve Bannister, who has been contesting the rally since his dominant days of the late seventies, swept to sixth place overall in 2024 with no fewer than four top-ten fastest times on Saturday’s final five stages of the Trackrod Rally Yorkshire. PHOTO BY PAUL LAWRENCE

Spectator information and ticket sales for this year's Trackrod Rally Yorkshire (September 26-27) are now available from the event website.

The annual major special stage rally in the Yorkshire forests has attracted a huge entry of around 170 cars and features a round of the Protyre BTRDA Rally Series and the final round of the Fuchs British Historic Rally Championship. It promises to be a fabulous spectacle as cars tackle some of the finest gravel special stages in the country.

The action opens in the darkness of Friday evening with a special stage in Dalby forest, with the first of around 100 cars due at 8pm for the Ring Automotive supported stage.

On Saturday, spectators have two choices of venue with the Cropton stage to the north of Pickering running from 9am and the second Ring Automotive Dalby stage running from 2pm. Subject to any unforeseen delays, it will be possible for spectators to see all of the cars at Cropton and then move to Dalby to see all of the cars again.

Pickering's David Brown in action at the 2023 Trackrod Rally Yorkshire. Photo by pro-rally.co.uk

In addition to the forest locations, spectators are welcome at the ceremonial start on the seafront at Filey from 7pm on Friday and then at the finish back at Filey at 3:45pm on Saturday.

There is no charge for visiting the start and finish, but spectators are reminded that there is limited parking near the seafront.

Spectators are also welcome at the event re-start at Saturday morning, which will be at the NY500 venue on the A169 just south of Pickering from 8.30am.

The café at NY500 will be serving hot food.

All tickets are being sold online via ticketco and ticket sales will not be available on the day at the gate, so must be bought in advance.

The Dalby stage, which is accessed from the A170 in Thornton-le-Dale. offers two locations in the famous woodyard and the Housedale section. At the woodyard there will be hot food available on both Friday night and on Saturday with toilets close by.

At Cropton, car parking is located close to Spiers House where there is an on-site cafe and toilet facilities. In both cases, spectators should be prepared for a 15-minute walk to the viewing areas.

As always, spectators are requested to follow the instructions of the marshals and respect all warning signs and tape to ensure a safe and enjoyable day for everyone.

Spectator details are here: www.rallyyorkshire.co.uk/spectator-information/

For more details of the Trackrod Rally Yorkshire, please visit:

www.rallyyorkshire.co.uk

www.facebook.com/trackrodrallyyorkshire

www.instagram.com/trackrodrallyyorkshire