Joe Stenton earns third place on Sewerby Parkrun debut
Friday night’s celebrations didn’t prevent a flurry of excellent performances at Sewerby Parkrun.
Joe Stenton’s first appearance at Sewerby saw him take third place, with Phill Taylor fourth, Dean Hyde ninth and Steve Wilson 10th with a (PB) time, writes John Edwards.
Trish Watson took another 11 seconds off her (PB) and had the best age grade score of all 198 runners.
Hayley Spiers took a minute and 14 seconds off her time and Les Thornton was in the (PB) club again as his good form continued.
Sewerby Parkrun results: 3 Joe Stenton 20:01 4 Phill Taylor 20:24 9 Dean Hyde 21:30 10 Steve Wilson 21:33 (PB) 11 Josh Taylor 21:50 16 Micah Gibson (jnr) 22:35 21 Chris Price 23:25 23 T J Choat (jnr) 23:31 24 Jason Pointez 23:31 26 Andy Baker 23:42 35 Luke Duffill 24:21 36 Graham Lonsdale 24:21 41 Gillian Taylor 25:10 42 Trish Watson 25:15 (PB) 44 Ted Imeson (jnr) 25:23 46 John Potter 25:33 51 Jonathan Ogden 26:12 56 Alan Feldberg 26:49 63 Hayley Spiers 27:34 (PB) 65 Tom Woodhouse 27:58 68 Les Thornton 28:07 (PB) 76 Louise Taylor 28:44 77 Stuart Gent 28:52 80 Nicola Fowler 29:09 85 Ethan Jones (jnr) 29:44 87 Zoe Ellis-Cornell 29:52 93 Lynda Gent 30:16 116 James Briggs 32:03 119 Anne Kelly 32:07 123 Lucinda Gibson 32:25 129 Pete Royal 33:00 135 Kevin Sissons 33:29 139 Sam Adams 34:05 143 Florence Kirkpatrick (jnr) 34:16 144 Richard Kirkpatrick 34:18 145 Ellis Hodges 35:17 148 Janet Downes 35:48 170 Debbie Duffill 41:40 171 Mary Yates 41:40 174 L M E Choat (jnr) 43:00 177 Emma Choat 43:07 180 Justin Choat 43:54 183 Dave Foster 45:47 192 Dian Rewston 49:40 196 Linda Hall 57:10 197 Cindy Baker 57:44.