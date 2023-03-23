News you can trust since 1882
Joe Stenton earns third place on Sewerby Parkrun debut

Friday night’s celebrations didn’t prevent a flurry of excellent performances at Sewerby Parkrun.

By Andy Bloomfield
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 05:00 GMT- 2 min read
The start of Saturday's Sewerby Parkrun.
Joe Stenton’s first appearance at Sewerby saw him take third place, with Phill Taylor fourth, Dean Hyde ninth and Steve Wilson 10th with a (PB) time, writes John Edwards.

Trish Watson took another 11 seconds off her (PB) and had the best age grade score of all 198 runners.

Hayley Spiers took a minute and 14 seconds off her time and Les Thornton was in the (PB) club again as his good form continued.

Sewerby Parkrun results: 3 Joe Stenton 20:01 4 Phill Taylor 20:24 9 Dean Hyde 21:30 10 Steve Wilson 21:33 (PB) 11 Josh Taylor 21:50 16 Micah Gibson (jnr) 22:35 21 Chris Price 23:25 23 T J Choat (jnr) 23:31 24 Jason Pointez 23:31 26 Andy Baker 23:42 35 Luke Duffill 24:21 36 Graham Lonsdale 24:21 41 Gillian Taylor 25:10 42 Trish Watson 25:15 (PB) 44 Ted Imeson (jnr) 25:23 46 John Potter 25:33 51 Jonathan Ogden 26:12 56 Alan Feldberg 26:49 63 Hayley Spiers 27:34 (PB) 65 Tom Woodhouse 27:58 68 Les Thornton 28:07 (PB) 76 Louise Taylor 28:44 77 Stuart Gent 28:52 80 Nicola Fowler 29:09 85 Ethan Jones (jnr) 29:44 87 Zoe Ellis-Cornell 29:52 93 Lynda Gent 30:16 116 James Briggs 32:03 119 Anne Kelly 32:07 123 Lucinda Gibson 32:25 129 Pete Royal 33:00 135 Kevin Sissons 33:29 139 Sam Adams 34:05 143 Florence Kirkpatrick (jnr) 34:16 144 Richard Kirkpatrick 34:18 145 Ellis Hodges 35:17 148 Janet Downes 35:48 170 Debbie Duffill 41:40 171 Mary Yates 41:40 174 L M E Choat (jnr) 43:00 177 Emma Choat 43:07 180 Justin Choat 43:54 183 Dave Foster 45:47 192 Dian Rewston 49:40 196 Linda Hall 57:10 197 Cindy Baker 57:44.

Josh Taylor