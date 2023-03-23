The start of Saturday's Sewerby Parkrun.

Joe Stenton’s first appearance at Sewerby saw him take third place, with Phill Taylor fourth, Dean Hyde ninth and Steve Wilson 10th with a (PB) time, writes John Edwards.

Trish Watson took another 11 seconds off her (PB) and had the best age grade score of all 198 runners.

Hayley Spiers took a minute and 14 seconds off her time and Les Thornton was in the (PB) club again as his good form continued.