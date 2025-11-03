Leaders The James Gang suffer first Bridlington Table Tennis League Division 2 defeat of season to Spin Doctors

Lacey Mills performs a tomahawk serve for Komodo Dragons in Division 2. Photo by Tony Wigley

Division Two leaders, The James Gang, suffered their first defeat of the season when they went down 5-4 to Spin Doctors, in the Bridlington Table Tennis League.

Jacob James and Mike Byass both scored doubles, but Paul Harper claimed a treble plus one each from Lindsey Harper and Ryan Siddall sealed victory.

The Avengers retained second place with a 6-3 triumph over Komodo Dragons.

Tina Cockcroft, Delphine Kaye and Dave Richardson all scored doubles, but Lacey Mills and Mason Bradley replied for the Dragons.

Phil Leach won the Wednesday Night Round-robin. Photo by Tony Wigley

Quality Service prevailed 6-3 over Top Spinners, with maximum points from Kevin Raynor and Hans Ebert.

Phil Leach, Simon Bekker and Dale Rogers replied for Top Spinners.

Cobras surged to the head of Division One with an emphatic 9-0 triumph over Air Benders, Tony Miller, Steve Golden and Paul Harper each returned maximum points.

Crazy Gang are just one point behind Cobras after their 7-2 victory over James Builders.

Mason Bradley produces a block shot for Komodo Dragons in Division 2. Photo by Tony Wigley

Caron Holdsworth struck a treble and doubles from Gavin Smithies and Paul Wilkinson secured victory, but Jacob James scored an excellent brace in reply.

Tornadoes defeated Barracudas 5-4 in a very tight finish, Ian McKenna and John Ockenden both scored twice and Gary Voroniuk sealed their victory, Roy Hill claimed maximum points for Barracudas.

Phil Leach and Roy Hill won the Wednesday Night Round-Robin Tournament.