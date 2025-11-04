Leaders West Pier hit Beckett League Division 1 title rivals Amotherby & Swinton for six

Morgan Kendrew sparked a second-half revival for Heslerton, but Wombleton hung on maximum points. Photo by Cherie Allardice

A full programme of Newitts.com Beckett Football League action kicked off with Division One leaders West Pier hitting second-placed Amotherby & Swinton for six.

The Pier goals were shared between John Grayston, player-boss Will Jenkinson, Andy Noon, Declan Richardson and Gary Thomas, with Brad Atkinson coming off the bench to complete the scoring.

Macauley Lacey hit a consolation goal for the visitors.

Wombleton Wanderers climbed into second place with a 3-2 victory at home to Heslerton.

Poor defending in the opening minutes gifted the hosts an early goal scored by the returning Luke Dawson, recently re-signed from Slingsby.

Keelan Simpson doubled the lead with a header from close-range while Heslerton saw Matty Bean shoot over when well-placed and an Ethan Chan effort beat the keeper, but not the crossbar.

Second half saw an early third for Wombleton as Simpson grabbed his second with a well-drilled finish.

Heslerton rallied however, taking much of the second period to the home side and gave themselves hope as Jake Allardice found Bean inside 18 yards and though his initial attempt was blocked, Morgan Kendrew steadied himself to fire home the loose ball.

Minutes later the Blues would have the ball in the net once again as Kendrew fed Lewis Stephenson to drive the ball home.

Continued late pressure from the visitors could not, however, bring an equaliser.

Snainton travelled across the moors to take on Danby and gave themselves an early uphill battle after being reduced to 10 men.

The hosts led at the interval by a single goal, adding two more in the second period, the goals coming from Kyle Clacherty and a brace from youngster Rhys Mould.

Freddie Schmuck scored late on for Snainton.

Rosedale held visiting Thornton Dale after 45 minutes, in fact it took a fine stop early in the second period by Kieran Edmond to deny the basement side the lead.

Thornton kicked on and went ahead just inside the hour mark through Morgan Elven.

Minutes later Michael Scott would double the visitors’ advantage with a speculative effort and Marcus Godsell added a third with little under 15 minutes remaining.

Never-say-die Rosedale had a late onslaught on the Thornton goal with the visitors thankful not only to Edmond but also the woodwork.

Division Two leaders Goldsborough dispatched Amotherby & Swinton Reserves by five goals without reply.

A hat-trick by talisman Ben Watson was accompanied by strikes from Jake Hambley and Dom Ingham.

The Whitby derby saw honours even between Whitby Fishermen’s Society Development team and Fishburn Park Academy.

Ewan Locker struck for the hosts with Taylor Humble’s effort earning Fishburn a point.

Hosts Bagby & Balk had the lead against Slingsby at the interval following a Louis Chapman finish.

However, the tables were turned in the second period as Slingsby took maximum points, Oliver Dade, Martin Crick and Anthony Taylor on target.

Lealholm Reserves took the points in their home encounter with Heslerton’s Development squad.

Rueben Mason, John Ventress, Ben Cairns and an own goal did the damage for the young Tigers.

A feisty game at Ampleforth would end in victory for visiting Sinnington.

Jack Simpson and Dave Wallinger scored for the home side but were outdone with goals from Sinners’ Cole Gayles, Jordan Anderson and Archie James.

The hosts would see Sinners reduced to 10 men late in the game but try as they might, could not grab an elusive equaliser.

In the North Riding FA Saturday Challenge Cup, Goal Sports slumped to a 12-0 loss at Redcar Town U23s.