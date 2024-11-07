Millie Cook stars despite Danby Hockey Club Ladies’ defeat at Newcastle University 6s

Danby's Alice Hogarth in action.

Danby Hockey Club Ladies put in a great display during their 5-0 home loss against Newcastle University 6s on Saturday.​

Danby 1s travelled to face a hungry Newcastle Uni side, with Kathryn Hogarth warning in the pre-match talk that the visitors should be ‘ready for war’ but the Danby side were well prepared.

Newcastle pushed hard from the outset, scoring their first goal in the 15th minute, but the Danby defence, held strong through relentless pressure, with Rosie Hogarth supporting well in the centre.

Some strong long balls from Pippa Middlemass up the middle of the pitch were picked up well by Katherine Hogarth, and made Danby look threatening. Player of the match Millie Cook made some quick runs to give Danby the chance to attack down into the D.

With stick tackles becoming more frequent as the game got more intense the umpires were having none of it and the 25th minute saw the Newcastle side down to 10 men after a green card.

Danby worked hard to use this to their advantage but unfortunately the Newcastle side managed to score another just before half-time despite a great effort from keeper Catherine Adamson.

Despite being two goals down at the break the Danby spirits remained high. A positive half-time talk and the visitors came back out raring to go.

Great play down the right hand side of the pitch saw Alice Hogarth pass the Newcastle defence and send the ball to Katie Hodgson who took the chance on goal but the Newcastle keeper wasn’t having any of it.

The play was strong down the left of the pitch with Christine Tarrant, making some great challenges with the support of Issy Hogarth and Chloe Orrel blocking many of Newcastle’s long corners.

Unfortunately this wasn’t enough to stop the Newcastle side who managed to score again the 40th and 50th minute.

In another attempt to make a break Hodgson fed the ball to Cook who slipped it to Debbie Callahan who made a lovely shot on goal only to be put out by the keeper.

A shame to not come away with the win but Danby remain positive after some great hockey was played and look ahead to Hartlepool at home this coming Saturday.