Nicola Kent stars as Whitby Hockey Club Ladies win five-goal thriller against Whitley Bay & Tynemouth

Whitby Hockey Club Ladies won 3-2 at home to Whitley Bay & Tynemouth. Photo by Brian Murfield

​On Saturday, Whitby Hockey Club Ladies hosted Whitley Bay & Tynemouth and claimed a 3-2 home win.

The teams drew 1-1 when they met earlier in the season.

Whitby started the game with strong passing, intercepting balls from the opponents and making powerful runs.

The squad looked good despite a long Christmas break. Whitley Bay are a well-drilled team, their passing was strong and accurate and, at times, they were making it hard for Whitby to gain much momentum.

The first goal was scored by Whitley Bay, this was from a short corner, it was an unlucky scrap that just popped passed our keeper.

Whitby soon jumped on the counter attack and Emily Webster found the back of the net for Whitby’s first goal, she skillfully held onto the ball waiting for her opportunity.

Unfortunately, soon after, Whitley Bay found a break in Whitby’s formation and took opportunity, with a one-on-one with the keeper, Whitley Bay carefully and precisely slipped the ball into the left corner of the goal.

The game was heating up, both teams playing some good hockey, Whitby were unlucky with a couple of opportunities that came there way.

Natasha Kent and mother Nicola Kent worked very well together, driving the ball forwards and sending the ball to Whitby’s attacking players. Emily Webster received a lovely ball that she picked up and carried into the D, she took a superb shot that was finished by Nicole Kent.

The half-time score was 2-2.

The second half saw Whitby’s fitness as a squad support them, having a squad of 15 also meant substitutes could be made to keep legs fresh.

Zara Noble, along with Whitby’s defence kept the ball away from our defence, making some accurate passes up the wings.

Emily Childsworth had a great game, she made some fast runs, accurate passes and took plenty of shots on goal, these were unfortunately saved.

In the last few minutes of play, Webster received a very well worked ball from Natasha Kent which gave her the opportunity to put a final goal on the sheet for Whitby.

It was a great game, both teams worked hard but Whitby were delighted to get the win.

The player of the match was awarded to Nicola Kent, her decision-making on the pitch is outstanding and she kept the ball moving at a fast pace.