North east motorsport sensation ready for big time in 2026

Sunderland has its own future Formula 1 star in the making, thanks to 15-year-old Charlie Benson. With an ever-growing title-winning karting CV, he now looks towards the next big step in his motorsport career with a move into Britain’s premier single-seater category.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlie has speed and talent in abundance, as shown in the very early years of his career. It began in karting, and it did not take long for him to reach the top step of the podium, clinching his most illustrious crown in 2022.

At the age of just 12, Charlie stormed to the Superone Karting Championship title that year, a title that many of the current crop of F1 superstars fought over in their early days before climbing the car racing ladder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added more wins and silverware to boot the following term, finishing as Vice Champion in the Superone Intermax series in 2023 to continue a strong run of form and mark himself out as one of the future stars to watch ahead of a potential move into car racing.

Charlie has eyes on F1 after karting title wins.

"My best achievement to date was winning that Superone championship title”, says Charlie on his early successes. “This is a series which has been won by many F1 drivers in the past. To say that I now have 50+ trophies from my successes is pretty amazing, but as always in sport you want more!

“I’m very much looking to continue that success and progress towards my ultimate goal of racing in F1. My next step would be the British F4 championship, as that is the first important step after karting to making the jump into the formulas and climbing the ranks.”That opportunity is now more of a reality for Charlie. After passing his ARDS test with a strong showing around Scotland’s Knockhill circuit, the young Sunderland ace has already captured the attentions of British F4 squads - with an offer already placed on the table for 2026.

To make this happen, the family - owners of Benson Electrical Services - are reaching out to businesses and potential partners to come on board to support Charlie’s dream and achieve the funding to contest the full British F4 season next term. With this comes the chance for partners to not only be part of the journey with Charlie, but to do so up close to the action with VIP treatment at the TOCA weekends, alongside the famed British Touring Car Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlie’s journey has also been more remarkable after recovering from a major injury that threatened to curtail his progress in karting. “Recovering from my injury felt like a very long-winded time, with me constantly wanting to get back out and get into shape for the season ahead.” Following his return, 2025 brought further success on his way to fifth in the Superone Junior Max series.

Charlie already has British F4 within his grasp for 2026.

The north east has had its racing stars gone by in the past, with BTCC and Le Mans stars such as Warren Hughes and British GT race winners of recent times including Rob Bell and Scott McKenna. But for such a young lad, Charlie’s inspirations to become F1 champion span different generations of iconic drivers.

“My inspirations? I have always admired the history of Aryton Senna, and most recently Oscar Piastri. They both worked really hard to get what they wanted, and with that they quickly saw great results in their careers.”

Charlie has been supported all the way by the loyalty of both the HTR Racing Team, and his driver coach, Derek Hardy. Derek himself has motorsport success in his veins, winning a British Rally Championship title in 1983.