Northstead Novas defeat Whitby & Fylingdales in Scarborough Netball League
Northstead Novas secured a thrilling 21-18 win against Whitby & Fylingdales in a cracking Scarborough Ladies Netball League Division One encounter on Wednesday evening.
The game was close throughout with amazing shooting, defending and attacking from both teams.
It was fast-paced and tactical changes made it a very tight score with both teams giving it their all.
The two players of the match were both defenders, for Novas it was Hannah Seeley and Zara Noble for Whitby & Fylingdales.
They were both showing such speed, strength and agility to mark and defend against the attackers.
Novas managed to steal the win but only just.
Rumours claimed a superb 21-16 triumph against SNC Piranhas in a keenly-contested Division Two battle.
The first quarter ended with the score 6-3 in favour of Rumours, whose new signing Nicola Crinnion played brilliantly against Piranhas GK Lauren Hodgetts.
Some good centre-court play from Rumours centre Amy Whitehall, with some great passes to Rachel Betley at GA kept Rumours’ lead throughout the second quarter, which ended with them 11-8 ahead.
The Piranhas shooting duo of Hodgetts and Laura Buckle had some brilliant shots to keep the scoreline close in the third quarter, finishing up 15-13 in Rumours’ favour.
The final quarter saw Rumours score a further six points to Piranhas’ three to make the final score 21-16 in the former’s favour.
Bettley was named as the Rumours’ player of the match with Charlotte Dring confirmed as the Piranhas player of the match.