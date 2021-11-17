Rumours claimed victory in the Scarborough ladies Netball League.

The game was close throughout with amazing shooting, defending and attacking from both teams.

It was fast-paced and tactical changes made it a very tight score with both teams giving it their all.

The two players of the match were both defenders, for Novas it was Hannah Seeley and Zara Noble for Whitby & Fylingdales.

SNC Piranhas lost out to Rumours in the Scarborough Ladies Netball League.

They were both showing such speed, strength and agility to mark and defend against the attackers.

Novas managed to steal the win but only just.

Rumours claimed a superb 21-16 triumph against SNC Piranhas in a keenly-contested Division Two battle.

The first quarter ended with the score 6-3 in favour of Rumours, whose new signing Nicola Crinnion played brilliantly against Piranhas GK Lauren Hodgetts.

Some good centre-court play from Rumours centre Amy Whitehall, with some great passes to Rachel Betley at GA kept Rumours’ lead throughout the second quarter, which ended with them 11-8 ahead.

The Piranhas shooting duo of Hodgetts and Laura Buckle had some brilliant shots to keep the scoreline close in the third quarter, finishing up 15-13 in Rumours’ favour.

The final quarter saw Rumours score a further six points to Piranhas’ three to make the final score 21-16 in the former’s favour.